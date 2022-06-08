‘Duck Dynasty’s Si Robertson Posts Rare Photo With Wife to Celebrate 51st Anniversary

“Duck Dynasty” concluded its run on TV five years ago already. However, some of our favorite stars continue to find their way to the spotlight, branching off to complete and share projects of their own. One fan-favorite series star is Uncle Si Robertson, who went on to create several publications of his own. He also took to the airwaves on the podcast, the “Duck Call Room.” Now though, the beloved redneck is sharing the spotlight, casting attention on his wife, Christine. In a humorous post, Si wished his longtime partner a happy 51st anniversary.

“51 years married to this mean redhead,” the “Duck Dynasty” star quipped, more seriously writing, “and I wouldn’t have it any other way.”

He added, “My wife, Christine, was on the podcast [the ‘Duck Call Room’] today to tell her version of our love story. Some of it was news to me!”

Robertson encouraged those interested in hearing the couple’s tale to head to the link in bio on his personal page.

Plenty of “Duck Dynasty” and Si Robertson fans took to the comments to share happy anniversary wishes of their own with the TV star.

“Happy Anniversary to you both,” one follower wrote. Another said, “Congrats To you both! May you go another 51!”

Other commenters claimed Christine’s feature in the podcast’s latest episode made it the best one ever, with others racing to catch her appearance.

In addressing Si Robertson himself, one fan said, “Happy anniversary Si I still watch duck dynasty every day just to get a good laugh in because of you.”

‘Duck Dynasty’ Celebrates Another June Anniversary

June is an important month for the Robertson family, with the summer season marking a handful of anniversary celebrations. Christine and Si Robertson celebrated their 51st wedding anniversary on Tuesday, June 6th. However, on Monday, June 5th, “Duck Dynasty” star Korie Robertson celebrated another of the family’s important anniversaries.

Taking to Instagram with a heartfelt post, Robertson addressed her daughter, Bella, and her son-in-law on the first wedding anniversary. Sharing photos from the ceremony and celebration, the “Duck Dynasty” star wrote, “Happy Anniversary to these two love!!”

She continued, “this day just one year ago was full of absolute and utter joy,” adding, “Celebrating you committing your lives to one another was a moment I will never forget!”

Bella and her husband Jacob have a short, though equally meaningful, love story compared to Si and Christine Robertson. Bella, just 19, became engaged to Jacob in November 2020, six months after they began dating. Jacob proposed to his now-wife with a romantic picnic. At the time, he decorated the family’s old bar simply though stylistically with candles and flowers.

“Never stop growing and loving,” Korie Robertson concluded her post. “I love you two.”