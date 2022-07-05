‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Jase Robertson Explains Why Crew Members Were Hospitalized ‘More Than Once’

Giving an example of why the Duck Dynasty film crew has ended up in the hospital multiple time, Jase Robertson spoke about a recent incident involving ants.

“This is exactly why people from the Duck Dynasty crew end up in the hospital more than once,” Robertson declared in a video caption. In the post, the Duck Dynasty star stated that the crew had him standing on an ant hill during one of the shoots. When he told the crew that he wasn’t going to stand on the spot, and declared, “Y’all have an ant problem!”

The latest recall of Duck Dynasty crew shenanigans comes less than a month after the premiere of Duck Family Treasure. Robertson previously spoke to Fox News about finding historical treasures while filming the new show.

While discussing the half dime from 1879 he and his brother Jep Robertson found, the Duck Dynasty star said, “Finds like this may not be worth hundreds of dollars like the coins I found, but what you’re getting is a window into life 150 years ago, and you’re it holding your hand. It’s not a cannon filled with gold, but we love it.”

Jase and Jen teamed up with their Uncle Si for the new show, which airs on Sundays. When asked what it was like to be back on the air, the Duck Dynasty alum shared, “It’s good to be back. We have a lot of people that supported us, and they liked watching us… The crowd spoke and we said, ‘okay, let’s do it.’”

‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Jase Robertson Encourages Treasure Hunters to ‘Stay Positive’ If They Don’t Find Anything

In another interview with Fox News, Duck Dynasty star Jase Robertson spoke about the struggles he faced while treasure hunting. “You can treasure hunt 12 months out of the year, daylight to dark,” he said. However, finding valuable things may not always happen.

“But you have to stay positive,” the Duck Dynasty castmate declared. He then described the moment on the new show where he wanted to call it quits. “It was in my nature just to say, ‘This is just not working out. Let’s go somewhere else.’ But it was fun for us because… when you do find something spectacular, it’s like that raw emotion pours out because you’ve been hunting six hours and have found nothing. And then all of a sudden you’re like, ‘Oh, wow, what is this?’ Just be patient.”

Jep Robertson went on to share details about the jewelry he found while hunting. “I thought it was really cool. And then I went and showed my daughter, my oldest daughter is 19, and I had that ring, and I was like, ‘Here you go, baby’… She still wears it to this day. And I found it in the ground.”