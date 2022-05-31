‘Duck Dynasty’ Star, Veteran Si Robertson Tributes Military Members Who ‘Gave All’ on Memorial Day

This Memorial Day, Duck Dynasty alum and Army veteran Si Robertson is remembering all the men and women who lost their lives while serving our country. Robertson did that by taking a moment to remind his fans about what today means with a short but moving note on Instagram.

“Let’s all stop and remember the sacrifices made by so many for our freedom,” he captioned. “Some gave all. Memorial Day…”

Si Robertson Served with the US Army For 25 Years Before Starring in ‘Duck Dynasty’

Si Robertson, of course, understands the sacrifices of war more than many. When he was a young man, he dropped out of Louisiana Tech University. And shortly after, the United States Army drafted him into the Vietnam War.

In 1968, Robertson headed overseas and joined south Vietnam during its fight against communism. Then after serving during wartime, the reality TV star continued with the Army until 1993. That year, he retired with the rank of Sergeant First Class (E-7).

Si Robertson then moved on to run a family company called Duck Commander, and years later, the business inspired the hit A&E series Duck Dynasty. But while the 74-year-old has kept busy with his celebrity status, he’s remained outspoken about his respect for service members.

Si Robertson Pays Tribute to Service Members on ‘Duck Call Room’

In fact, the topic has come up on a few occasions during Robertson’s chats on his Duck Call Room podcast. One such conversation took place last year when he wanted to pay respect to those who have given “limb and life for us.” But he didn’t know how to find the words.

The star posted a clip from a podcast installment on Instagram and captioned that “every day is a good day to thank someone who has served our country. They’re heroes to me.”

Then he went on to explain that he and the guys are able to make the podcast because of the sacrifices of our US military members before adding that they have all of his “love and respect. Always.”

“Those who have served our nation — especially those who have gave limb and life for us — so we can sit in here, and do what we’re doing here, talk and be safe,” he said in a clip. “That’s why I don’t have the words to describe how much I respect you first, OK, and then love you for who you are and what you’ve gone through for this country.”