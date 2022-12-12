‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Willie Robertson’s Son Gets Engaged: See Sweet Photos

Exciting news for the Duck Dynasty crew! Willie Robertson’s son, Will, got engaged to his longtime girlfriend, Abby Hammond, over the weekend.

In her latest Instagram post, Duck Dynasty star Korie Robertson announced the big news about her son’s engagement. “Adding another girl to the family!!! she declared. Korie then said the family was excited about the newly engaged couple. “We had a houseful of friends and family over to celebrate. These two have the biggest cheering section! I love you both and love watching your love story unfold.”

Hammond responded to the Duck Dynasty star’s post by declaring, “Love you so much swag!!!” Others who shared the excitement of the Robertson family expansion included Fuller House star Candace Cameron Bure, who wrote, “Congratulations!”

The Duck Dynasty star’s son announced in May that the couple celebrated their second anniversary of dating. “I can’t even say enough words to describe how thankful I am for you,” he also wrote about Hammond at the time. “I’m in awe of you. You are nothing short of one of the biggest blessings in my life. Your sweetness, kindness, and generosity is so radiant and so evident to me and to the people around.”

Robertson further stated that he is grateful for the past two years and for many years to come. “I love you soooo much, sweet girl. I’m gonna love you more and more each day.”

In January 2022, Duck Dynasty star Willie Robertson opened up about the family’s business. “Business is booming,” the Duck Dynasty castmate confirmed. He shared that the family added to its business by putting in a store. “What I didn’t factor in was regular old cats would be buying duck calls too. Boy was I wrong.”

Robertson further explained that while the family continues to have success, they also stick to their roots and remain humble. “Faith, common sense, wisdom, and values are all things passed at that table. It’s a lost art and doesn’t need to be.”

Fellow Duck Dynasty star Korie Robertson chimed in. “I think it’s the most important thing about the show,” she stated. “Because at the end of the day, it is all about sitting down and thanking God for your blessing, and if we can’t do that, then what do we have really?”

Willie Robertson further explained the impacts his father has on the business. “My dad would always say, ‘Boys, we are going to sell a million dollars’ worth of these duck calls one day,’” Willie explained. “We really didn’t have any option at the time, so it sounded like a great idea to us. We were the employees and were churning them right out of our two-bedroom house right there on the river.”