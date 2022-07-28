‘Duck Dynasty’s Willie Robertson Throws It Back To His Duet With Luke Bryan

Willie Robertson is a famed outdoorsman, TV star, businessman, and country music singer, too apparently! Years ago, the Duck Dynasty star had a hilarious duet moment with country music superstar Luke Bryan, while hanging out with the Buck Commander team.

It’s a classic number, to say the least as he performs an original number about a rattlesnake. Now, Willie is taking us back to that iconic moment in the Duck Dynasty star’s past. Remembering the “best country duet of ALL TIME,” Roberston quips in a throwback post that the star added to Instagram recently.

The comment is punctuated with a little music note emoji and…of course, a snake emoji as well!

Luke Bryan Accompanies Willie Robertson In Hilarious Rattle Snake Number

As the throwback clip begins, country music superstar Luke Bryan starts to play a few notes on his guitar. All while encouraging Willie to sing along, asking him to “talk about that rattlesnake son.”

Willie gets into the moment, singing about how he was lost in the woods. Willie sings that he soon finds something that looked like a rope. However, the impromptu song continues, this was not a rope…it was a rattlesnake.

As Willie bounces and dances around, moving his head back and forth as he gets into the beat he belts out verses like “I couldn’t get away from that rattlesnake.” All the while Luke Bryan continues to provide the accompanying music, cracking up at Robertson’s dedication to the jam session.

Willie Robertson even goes full blues there for a moment as he howls the last few words…the feeling dripping from his powerful voice as he finishes his hilarious Luke Bryan-accompanied soulful ballad about the rattlesnake.

Maybe Willie Serenaded Country Star Jason Aldean With His Rattle Snake Song…

Recently, Willie Robertson joined Luke Bryan along with a group of other familiar faces to help celebrate Jason Aldean’s 45th birthday. The birthday moment was shared on social media by Aldean, including a group picture of himself with his buds.

And, Aldean notes, in order to celebrate his big day, he turned his Tennessee home into a “frat party” house while his family was away. But he made sure to thank his wife, Brittany for the opportunity!

“All my boys from @officialbuckcommander came in this week to help celebrate my bday,” Jason Aldean writes in his birthday bash Insta post.

“Thanks to everyone for the birthday wishes,” the If I Didn’t Love You singer adds. He also gives a “SUPER SPECIAL thanks” to his “badass beautiful wife” for, you guessed it…letting him and his buddies “turn the house into a frat party for a few days.”

“Love u guys,” the country star adds before making a note of Willie in the pic. With a quick glance, we can see Willie’s phone lighting up in his pocket as he poses with the boys.

“P.S,” Aldean writes. “Willie, u have a text coming in. Check ur phone.”