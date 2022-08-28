‘Duck Dynasty’s Jase Robertson Breaks Down the ‘Number One Reality TV Myth’

“Duck Dynasty” star Jase Robertson reveals the number one reality TV myth. Robertson shared this while appearing on a podcast.

Robertson shared a clip from the podcast on Instagram. In the clip, he says: “Do you know what the number one accusation from people who don’t like us or our shows? So I have a show up, 10 episodes, and they put it in the reality genre. I didn’t put it in the reality genre; somebody else did that. So people who don’t like us, they probably haven’t even watched the show, what do they say? They say, well that’s all staged.”

He continued to share that people assume the show is staged because they simply don’t like it, and because it’s under the reality genre.

He captioned the video: “This is the number one reality TV myth I hear. They say everything on Duck Dynasty and Duck Family Treasure is so crazy, it must be staged. Really? You couldn’t make up Uncle Si if you tried!.”

Fans shared their support in the comments, agreeing that Uncle Si in particular couldn’t be made up. one fan wrote: “I love Uncle Si!!. Duck Dynasty is the best and my thinking is they are just jealous!!!!”

The Wiki synopsis for “Duck Dynasty” reads: “The series portrays the lives of the Robertson family, who became successful from their family-operated business, Duck Commander. The West Monroe, Louisiana business makes products for duck hunters, primarily a duck call called Duck Commander.”

Jase Robertson Shares Why “Duck Dynasty” Isn’t Staged

“Duck Family Treasure” chronicles ” the metal detecting activities of Murray Crowe, Jase Robertson and Jep Robertson, with the Robertsons’ Uncle Si directing them from The Duck Call Room podcast studio at Duck Commander. The show is considered to be a follow-up to the A&E series Duck Dynasty. The show contains educational entertainment by highlighting historic sites and natural wonders, including those related to the National Park Service.”

Another Instagram user commented on Robertson’s post: “It’s a beautiful thing when life is so well lived all you need to do is turn on a camera.”

The shows are controversial. It seems that audiences either love or hate them.

Robertson also recently shared a photo with fan-favorite Uncle Si. In the photo, Si is holding a gold bar making a mischievous face while Robertson gives him a worried look. He captioned the post, “I’d never let @sirobertson hold an actual gold bar, just don’t tell him. He’s too old to be disappointed. @foxnation.”

Fans found the post very funny. One fan commented: “I love everything about this photo. You guys are the best!”

Another fan wrote: “Uncle Si IS gold!” And another said: “He’d need 2 hands too! Your secret is safe.”