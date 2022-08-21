‘Duck Dynasty’s Jase Robertson Shoots Down Common ‘Argument’ About His Faith

Clearing the air of any misconceptions about his Christian views, Duck Dynasty star Jase Robertson is shooting down common arguments he often hears about his faith.

“They say I can believe in Jesus as long as I don’t try to announce it to anyone? Well…” the Duck Dynasty star stated. He then quoted a Bible verse, Jeremiah 20:9. It reads, “But if I say, ‘I will not mention him or speak any more in his name,’ his word is in my heart like a fire, a fire shut up in my bones. I am weary of holding it in; indeed, I cannot.”

Robertson also gave his answer to those who want him to “pipe down” about Jesus during his latest Unashamed podcast episode. “I think this argument that you can believe in Jesus, just don’t try to convert other people. But when you think about it, I mean we can’t help it. You think about Jeremiah’s line, but I always thought, you know, if you come up with the cure for cancer, what would you do? You would announce it.”

‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Jase Robertson Says He is Not Ashamed of the Gospel of Jesus Christ

In June 2014, Duck Dynasty star Jase Robertson opened up about his Christian faith and why it’s important to him. “I am not ashamed of the gospel of Jesus Christ,” Roberston stated. “If God can use me, he can use anybody.”

Robertson further explained his thoughts about religion and how it’s impacted his life over the years. “My first thought of God, it didn’t come from a church building. It came out there in that duck blind… I looked around at the details of this creation, what the world calls Mother Nature, and I started thinking to myself, you know what, this looks like a design. And if this is a design, that demands a designer.”

Meanwhile, the Duck Dynasty star also told Fox411 that he doesn’t believe that sitting in a church makes someone a Christian. “Some of my family members argue with me sometimes [about this],” he also explained. “I’m just kind of an anti-establishment type guy. There’s a lot of things about organized religion that are not pleasant. People are right about that. If you’re judgmental or mean-spirited or hypocritical that’s just not good.”

Robertson went on to add that he’s thankful he didn’t come from an environment where he felt like he is religious because he was raised that way. “It was more that I found a relationship with God,” he said. “And now the benefits I get from meeting other people who share a love for Christ are great.”