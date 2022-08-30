‘Duck Dynasty’s Korie Robertson Posts Incredible Pics of Family Under Double Rainbow

Duck Dynasty’s Korie Robertson woke to quite a sight recently and took to her official Instagram to share the splendor. The reality tv star, author, and entrepreneur grabbed some snapshots of a double rainbow outside her home. In one image, you can see family members framed by the impressive display of nature.

Korie Robertson was clearly moved by the double rainbow. “Woke up to God’s promises written all over the sky,” she captioned the image. She goes on to quote scripture associated with the natural phenomenon. “Whenever the rainbow appears in the clouds, I will see it and remember the everlasting covenant between God and all living creatures of every kind on the earth.” Genesis‬ ‭9:16‬ . The post was met with dozens of comments in awe of the rainbow, with over 10,0000 likes.

Korie Robertson was an unlikely addition to Duck Dynasty

Korie Robertson was introduced to the general public about a decade ago. This was thanks to her husband Willie Robertson and the TV series Duck Dynasty. She has amassed a huge following since appearing on the show. She has over 2 million followers on Instagram alone. Despite the fact that the Robertson family has been subjected to criticism in previous years, Korie has consistently stood behind her spouse and in-laws.

Though Korie Robertson wasn’t originally from a hunting family, she quickly assimilated to the Robertson way of life. As Willie’s wife and business partner, she helped him expand their company rapidly. She acted as Duck Commander’s office manager and has to be assertive in order to prevent the work environment from devolving into chaos.

Willie and Korie Robertson go way back. When Willie invited her to go on a moonlit hike at summer camp in third grade, she accepted. They got married a year after high school. Korie proudly has six children, one of which she and her husband adopted. Since adopting their son, Willie and Korie have become very interested in spreading awareness and resources regarding adoption; they even started an organization called the Drive Adoption Fund. Moreover, Korie has given speeches at several events related to adoption over the years.

Of course, Duck Dynasty has been off the air for several years now. However, Korie Robertson has remained very busy. In 2021, Korie debuted a web series called At Home with the Robertsons. Instead of focusing on the family company, this series allowed a number of guests to talk about different issues with the family. Korie has also been able to form relationships with firms that are seeking people of note to promote their goods. She is presently a brand ambassador for TeamiBlends and Naturmetic.