‘Duck Dynasty’s Korie Robertson Shows Off Amazing Artwork From Bella Robertson Mayo’s First Dance

Korie Robertson is showing off a painting that captures Bella Robertson Mayo’s first dance. The coolest part is that she’s giving followers an opportunity to win one of their own. Check out the portrait below. The post includes both the painting and the original moment that inspired it.

“GIVEAWAY How beautiful is this painting of @bellarobmayo and @jacobmayo first dance by @deannart We are in love!! Swipe to see the moment captured and the full painting!” she began the caption on the post.

“The FUN NEWS: @deannart so kindly offered to give a painting to one of you!!! The DETAILS: the winner gets a 36×36 painting ($5,000 value) from your favorite photo! Just like and comment on this post, then click the link in my bio to enter to win. You’ve got 48 hours to enter and then we’ll choose a winner,” she continued.

“Tell me in the comments if you could have a painting of a special memory what would it be?? One of you is going to win just that! Excited to hear your special memories! Thank you @deannart We love your work and are honored for @bellarobmayo to have your art in her home!” Korie Robertson concluded the post.

The artist is DeAnn Herbert, who is based in Franklin, Tenn. You can check out her work at deanndesigns.com. Her collection includes everything from churches and barns to guitars and landscapes.

“I believe you deserve artwork that will transform your space into a home, turn grief into hope, and leave a heartfelt impact on all who encounter it,” she says on her site. Herbert is currently available for commissions.

Korie Robertson Gives Fans a Chance to Win Unique Art

The replies are filled with people who’d like to have their own wedding art. But there are a few unique options among the comments.

“A picture of my husband and I when we first started dating!!!” on follower replied.

“Fave pic of my daughters,” said another.

“Oh my goodness what an amazing opportunity!! If I were blessed with the opportunity to win this gift, I would choose a picture of me worshipping the lord. I want to make a space in my room that I can just rest in his presence!” replied one fan.

Several other fans hoped to get a painting of their parents on their own wedding day to give them as a gift. There are several family photo requests. Vacation memories are also popular among the replies.

“I would want one of my beautiful hometown,” replied another follower.

What would you choose to have a painting of? If you win the artwork, you’ll send us a photo, right?