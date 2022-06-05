‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Korie Robertson Wishes Daughter Bella a Happy Anniversary in Touching Post

Duck Dynasty’s Korie Robertson is celebrating the one-year anniversary of daughter Bella and son-in-law Jacob with a sweet Instagram tribute.

“Happy Anniversary to these two loves!!” she began.

Bella (19) and Jacob (21) got engaged on November 27, 2020, after only dating for 6 months. For the big proposal, Jacob decorated an old barn with candles and flowers. To surprise his now-wife, he blindfolded her and led her to an intimate picnic where he officially popped the question.

After saying “yes,” the Duck Dynasty reality TV star then said “I do” in front of friends and family on Saturday, June 5th. The event took place at the Robertson family farm in Louisianna.

“@bellarobmayo and @jacobdmayo this day just one year ago was full of absolute and utter joy!!!” Robertson continued. “Celebrating you committing your lives to one another was a moment I will never forget! But even better than that day is the life that you are living. I have loved watching you over this past year as you love and care for one another, and grow as individuals and together! I see so much [of] me and daddy in you two, and it’s oh so sweet, you’ve got lots of adventure ahead of you! Never stop growing and loving! I love you two.”

Bella Mayo is the Youngest ‘Duck Dynasty’ Star

So who are Bella and Jacob Mayo?

Bella Mayo is the youngest member of the Duck Dynasty family. And though she hasn’t stayed in the limelight quite as much as her sister Sadie or great uncle Si, she has continued to work in the arts and entertainment industry.

Shortly before her reality series aired its final episode, Bella tried her hand at acting. In 2016, she starred as Anna in the film I’m Not Ashamed. The story follows the true story of Rachel Joy Scott, the first student killed during the 1999 Columbine shooting.

Bella also hosted the Nickelodeon Kids Choice Awards alongside her family in 2014.

But since I’m Not Ashamed, Bella Mayo has stayed mostly to herself. Though she did appear in the 2021 Duck Dynasty spinoff named At Home with the Robertsons, she has taken more to her artistic side since getting married.

Last year, Bella published her first book, a collection of poems, titled My Greenhouse. And in her spare time, she creates modern and abstract art from her home in West Monroe, LA.

Her husband Jacob is a catcher for the Mississippi Delta Community College’s baseball team. And he also owns thrift store named General Vintage.