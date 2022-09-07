’Duck Dynasty’s Willie Robertson Shows Off His Skills in New Hunting Season Prep Video

Duck Dynasty and The Masked Singer star Willie Robertson is honing his archery skills and shared the proof on his Instagram. The reality star and businessman took several shots with his compound bow on his estate. Robertson looked trim, both around the belt and with his iconic beard and locks cut shorter than usual.

“Getting ready for the season!” Willie Robertson captioned the clip. The video stays on Robertson, never panning over to the target in question. After taking some shots, the clip cuts to the target. Canned cheering is cut into the audio as several arrows are shown lodged into the target. Interestingly, there is no footage of Robertson actually shooting the target…

Willie Robertson’s short hair and cropped beard has been long in the making

Willie Robertson has been sporting the short hair and cropped beard since 2021. He actually debuted the look in his 2021 reality series, At Home with the Robertsons. However, Willie claimed it had more to do with real life than the new show. “It was probably the combination of COVID-19 and the quarantine and a really hot summer,” Robertson told Taste of Country. The reality star admitted that it was nice not being instantly recognized in public. “There was no real plan for it. In a way, I see it as a symbol of life changing. I also see it as a moving on and moving away from Duck Dynasty and where that was.”

Instead of focusing on the family company, this series allowed a number of guests to talk about different issues with the family. “The most attractive thing about the show to us is that maybe, it will make a difference in the world and shine the light on some hard topics,” Willie Robertson said of the show. “Having the chance to invite people in our home is just real disarming to everyone involved. It’s not like social media where people are yelling and screaming at each other. I mean, there is a lot of anger in the world. But if we just sit down and talk together, there is a chance we can all make the world a better place.”

Korie and Willie Robertson go way back. When Willie invited her to go on a moonlit hike at summer camp in third grade, she accepted. They got married a year after high school. Korie proudly has six children, one of which she and her husband adopted. Since adopting their son, Willie and Korie have become very interested in spreading awareness and resources regarding adoption; they even started an organization called the Drive Adoption Fund. Moreover, Korie has given speeches at several events related to adoption over the years.