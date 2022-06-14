‘Duck Family Treasure’ Trailer Released: See ‘Duck Dynasty’ Stars Jase, Jep, and Si Robertson’s New Show

Over the weekend, Fox Nation released the first trailer for the upcoming TV series “Duck Family Treasure,” which features “Duck Dynasty” stars Jase, Jep, and Si Robertson.

According to Fox Nation, “Duck Family Treasure” follow the “Duck Dynasty” crew as they hunt for buried treasure. The description reads, “With the help of their quick-witted Uncle Si and expert treasure hunter, Murry Crowe, Jase and Jep are ready to uncover some incredible historical riches.”

Deadline revealed in March 2022 that the new show’s logline states in each episode, “Duck Dynasty” stars as they search for precious treasures, rare artifacts, and hidden gems. They will also showcase people, places, and lessons they encounter on the way. Missy and Jessica Robertson, who are Jase and Jep’s wives, as well as other Robertson family members will be featured on the show.

Fox Nation President, Jason Klarman also shared details about the show. “Since adding the coveted ‘Duck Dynasty’ series to our platform in 2020, the response from our subscribers proved they were in the market for more. We’re proud to offer this original one-of-a-kind show in addition to our already extensive library of lifestyle and entertainment content.”

“Duck Dynasty” notably aired on A&E from 2012 to 2017 and featured the Robertson family’s duck hunting business and lifestyle. Along with the trailer, Missy Robertson also shared a sneak peek of the upcoming series. “A few of the beards, some family moments, a little hunting, and quite a bit of Robertson antics. We hope you enjoy it even half as much as we all did making it!”

Warm Springs Productions is producing alongside Executive Producer Jase Robertson. The Robertson’s Tread Lively Entertainment with Korie Robertson and Zach Dasher is also serving as Executive Producers. “Duck Family Treasure” will premiere on Sunday (June 19th) on Fox Nation.

‘Duck Dynasty’ Star Jep Robertson Suffered From a Seizure While on a Hunting Trip

In October 2014, “Duck Dynasty” star Jep Robertson reportedly suffered from a seizure while on a hunting trip in Louisiana.

After being hospitalized and cared for, the “Duck Dynasty” cast member spoke to ABC News about the experience and said he thought he was a goner. “I reached to get my bow and that’s kind of the last I remember. I just crumpled to the ground and they said I had a seizure for like five minutes.”

Jep Robertson’s wife, Jessica, also shared with the media outlet that it took an hour and a half to two hours before the ambulance reached him. Upon reaching the hospital, Robertson was placed in the ICU and remained on a ventilator for four days. “The time I remember is Thursday. Waking up Thursday, looking around, asking Jess, ‘What are we doing in the hospital?’ I had no idea what had happened four days before.”

The doctors thought a mix between meningitis and encephalitis caused the seizure.