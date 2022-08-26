E! Network Cancels Two Daily Talk Shows

The E! Network announced today they are canceling two of its daily talk shows as part of a larger restructuring at the network.

Daily Pop will end in September after a five-year run on E! Its companion show, Nightly Pop, will also come to a close in October. In their place, NBCUniversal plans to launch a new series of evening news shows beginning in October.

Tracie Wilson, executive VP of syndication studios at NBCUniversal says the new programming will “return to the roots of the E! News brand as the gold standard of entertainment news coverage.”

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the cancellations are part of a larger restructuring at the E! Network. This includes the creation of Terrace Studios to share some network functions such as production management and hair and make-up.

Daily Pop premiered in May of 2017 and is hosted by Justin Sylvester. Nightly Pop followed in October 2018 with Hunter March, Nina Parker, and Morgan Stewart hosting. Both shows were fixtures of the E! Networks daily programming.

Wilson issued a statement regarding the upcoming changes coming to the E! Network. She shared the details of the developments in store for the long-running pop culture network.

“We are creating a centralized “Terrace Studios” umbrella, sharing critical support functions across the Access and E! News brands such as stage, production management, hair and makeup, etc. This will enable us to work smarter and stronger, maximizing existing expertise while freeing up resources to compete on a larger scale. It’s a natural fit for these two amazing brands to join forces. Access has reestablished itself as THE home of entertainment news on broadcast, and E! News remains one of the most iconic multi-platform brands in the industry.”

A Bright Future for the E! Network

The network executive went on to confirm the addition of a new nightly program that will begin in October. Daily Pop and Nightly Pop will unfortunately have to end to make room for the new direction in programming. Wilson hopes to reestablish E! as one of the go-to destinations in TV.

“As we continue to move the brand in this direction, Daily Pop will end its run in mid-September and Nightly Pop will conclude in early October, paving the way for us to focus audiences on our new show,” Wilson said. “I want to say a huge thank you to the Daily Pop and Nightly Pop teams for their creativity and commitment, including working countless hours to keep these shows up and running through the pandemic.”

Wilson concluded her statement by acknowledging the difficulty behind the decision to end these shows. But she’s sure there’s a bright future ahead for the E! Network.

“I know change can be challenging, but I am truly excited about the future of these brands that we are going to build together,” Wilson said. “I appreciate your dedication, flexibility and support as we continue work through this process. Looking forward to seeing you soon.”