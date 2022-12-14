Longtime fans of Ellen DeGeneres’ hit daytime talk show were left heartbroken after learning that her former DJ and producer, Stephen “Twitch” Boss, passed away on Wednesday. As of now, officials believe Twitch died due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Hours after his death broke headlines, Ellen DeGeneres herself spoke out about her former colleague’s passing.

“I’m heartbroken,” the TV personality wrote in a heartfelt Twitter post. “He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart.”

I’m heartbroken. tWitch was pure love and light. He was my family, and I loved him with all my heart. I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia. pic.twitter.com/lW8Q5HZonx — Ellen DeGeneres (@TheEllenShow) December 14, 2022

She mournfully added, “tWitch was pure love and light…I will miss him. Please send your love and support to Allison and his beautiful children – Weslie, Maddox, and Zaia.”

Ellen DeGeneres’s followers shared their love and support, as well as tributes of their own, in the comments following her post.

One fan tweeted, “This is the saddest news. I didn’t believe it when I first read it…sending so much love to everyone who knew him. I can’t imagine the loss his beautiful family is feeling.”

A second added, “Heartbreaking. Condolences to all that knew and loved tWitch.”

The New York Daily News reports Boss joined The Ellen DeGeneres Show in 2014 as a DJ. He then became an executive producer in 2020. Boss remained with Ellen DeGeneres on the daytime talk show until its conclusion this past May.

Stephen ‘Twitch’ Boss’s Wife Confirms the Death of Ellen DeGegeneres’s Former DJ

Not long after news of Twitch’s death broke, his wife, Allison Holker, confirmed the news in a statement. In her statement, Holker called the late DJ and TV producer “the backbone” of their family.

“It is with the heaviest of hearts that I have to share my husband Stephen has left us,” the 34-year-old widow said. “Stephen lit up every room he stepped into. He valued family, friends and community above all else and leading with love and light was everything to him. He was the backbone of our family, the best husband and father, and an inspiration to his fans.”

Holker continued to speak about the positive impact Boss left behind and the legacy that lives on following his death.

“To say he left a legacy would be an understatement,” she continued, “and his positive impact will continue to be felt. I am certain there won’t be a day that goes by that we won’t honor his memory. We ask for privacy during this time for myself and especially for our three children.”

Given that both Holker and Boss were dancers and first met on the set of So You Think You Can Dance, the mom of three heartbreakingly concluded in her statement, “Stephen, we love you, we miss you, and I will always save the last dance for you.”