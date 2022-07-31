Elvis Presley Movie Marathon Set to Air on August 1: How to Watch

Elvis Presley appears in and was part of a fair share of movies in his life, including his work in Jailhouse Rock. But the forever King of Rock and Roll is getting the star treatment on August 1. That’s when TCM will be “TCB” (or takin’ care of business) with a movie marathon. Yep, just sit right down and let Elvis entertain you in some movies.

Among them will be the 1964 hit Viva Las Vegas starring Presly and Ann-Margret. Another one airing will be the 1970 documentary Elvis: That’s The Way It Is. Host Ben Mankiewicz said it will contain “some cool backstage stuff that gives you a bit of insight into the man.” Also, be sure and get ready to see Girl Happy on Monday, too.

Elvis Presley Photographer Recalled His Time Around ‘The King’

What is the host saying about Viva Las Vegas? “It’s infectious,” he said, according to TV Insider. “It’s the gold standard of this type of Elvis movie.” Yeah, we don’t have one disagreement about this point. Watching this movie you can just feel the energy and synergy between Presley and Ann-Margret. This marathon is part of TCM’s Summer Under the Stars presentation. It all starts at 6 p.m. Eastern, 5 p.m. Central.

One movie that you will not see on TCM is the Baz Lurhmann biopic Elvis. It’s still running in movies with Austin Butler playing Presley. Tom Hanks also stars while playing Colonel Tom Parker. What movies you want to see in the marathon are ones like Girls, Girls, Girls, and Speedway. That might be among those airing all day on Monday.

When it does come to Presley and his stardom, photographers were always around. In fact, one Elvis photographer remembers meeting Presley one time. Lew Allen happened to catch a young Elvis when stardom and fame first approached the young man from Tupelo, Miss. “He was just a nice guy,” Allen said in an interview. “He was friendly and had a cute smile. You could see why he was so popular. You could see why he was so successful. It was obvious.” Allen also had some thoughts about Elvis’ connection with guitarist Scotty Moore and bassist Bill Black. “The relationship that those guys had together was amazing,” Allen said. “They were musicians, they were friends who helped each other out. They were a team.”

In the years since Presley’s death in 1977, generation after generation has fallen in love with Elvis. His movies, while maybe not deep dramas all the time, still entertain them with his music and moves. Monday, fall in love with him all over again thanks to this movie marathon.