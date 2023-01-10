‘Family Feud’ Host Steve Harvey Screams at Contestant in Eyebrow-Raising TV Moment

Finishing another hectic week in a hilarious way, Family Feud posted a video on its Instagram on Thursday (January 5th) showing Steve Harvey screaming at a contestant in an eyebrow-raising TV moment.

In the hilarious clip, Family Feud host Steve Harvey asked contestants to name something that a person with long legs might not be able to fit into. One contestant’s response was long pants. Harvey ended up staring at her in disbelief before one of her teammates told her, “Good answer.”

As the woman laughed, the clip cut to the answer, which was pants/shorts. Steve Harvey then dropped his cards and put his hands over his forehead as he walked away. The team cheered as the constant continued to laugh. Another one of the teammates went on to ask, “Steve do you want to…” to which Harvey yelled, “You shut up!” And everyone continued to laugh.

Family Feud fans took to the Instagram post to share their reaction to the video. “I used to work in retail,” one fan wrote. “We had super tall customers that tried on the longest pants and they didn’t fit them. The answer made sense to me.” Another fan went on to add, “She’s not wrong when you have long legs with thick thighs it’s hard to fit into those tight jeans.”

‘Family Feud’ Host Steve Harvey Reveals He Was Homeless in the Early Years of His Career

While speaking to PEOPLE in 2016, Family Feud host Steve Harvey opened up about being homeless during the early years of his now successful career.

“It kills me when I hear very successful people say, ‘I always knew I would get here,’” Harvey said. “I didn’t. I always hoped I would get somewhere, but this is above and beyond. My imagination didn’t even go this big.”

Steve Harvey then spoke about living in his car after being separated from his first wife. He was also getting only $50 a week for work. “That was an ugly period,” the Family Fued host admitted. “Just very painful. Everybody has a moment when they turn back, when you say to yourself, ‘This is too much.’ I hate it on several occasions.”

Things turn a turn when he found himself hiding out in a hotel room while washing up. “I sat down and started crying,” Steve Harvey admitted. “But a voice said, ‘If you keep going, I’m going to take you places you’ve never been.’ It was like God said, ‘Don’t quit, you’re almost there.’”

Despite his struggles, Steve Harvey continued to push through and lane a gig performing on Showtime at the Apollo in 1993. He eventually scored a sitcom and a spot on the Kings of Comedy tour. “I’m running from homelessness,” the Family Feud star added. “I can’t ever be in that position again. If my show gets canceled, I’ve got three more. I don’t have any free time, but I have 12 jobs.”