‘Fargo’: FX Reveals Major Season 5 Update

The FX series “Fargo” is coming back for season 5, and fans of the show have received some information about the upcoming season.

“Fargo” is an anthology drama series that is inspired by the 1996 film of the same name. The show currently has 4 seasons, with each season taking place in aa different year. Season 1 takes place in 2006, season 2 takes place in 1979, season 3 takes place in 2010, and season 4 takes place in 1950. It was announced that season 5 will take place in 2019.

Executive producer of the show Noah Hawley spoke to The Hollywood Reporter about the upcoming season. Season 5, as opposed to the previous seasons, will be more funny.

“It’s particularly comedic this year. It’s always a balance between how dramatic versus comedic it is, and this is the more comedic end of the spectrum. I really love it,” Hawley told The Hollywood Reporter.

This season’s time is the most modern year to date for the show. According to THR, “The installment is set in the upper Midwest and has previously been said to answer the question: ‘When is a kidnapping, a kidnapping, and what if your wife isn’t yours?'”

It was also recently announced that the new season will star Jon Hamm and Jennifer Jason Leigh. Juno Temple, who is most recently known for her role as Keeley in Apple Tv’s “Ted Lasso,” is the lead, and Hawley describes her as “a housewife with a secret and is surprisingly capable.”

Fans of “Fargo” are also looking forward to Hawley’s new FX series, “Alien.” The series is inspired by the “Alien” films from the 70s-2017.

A Twitter user reacted to the news, saying: “So freaking excited for this! Noah Hawley made masterpieces out of Legion and Fargo (series), so I have very high hopes that one of my favorite film franchises will be in ultra creative hands.”

The cast and crew begin filming the new series next year. Another fan of Hawley’s work tweeted: “If Noah Hawley is handling it, I’m looking forward to it. Fargo is phenomenal.”

“Fargo” as a series currently has a 93% rating on Rotten Tomatoes. The show as a whole has been nominated for over 200 awards. Over 50 of those nominations have ended in wins. Even so, some fans feel that the show is completely underrated.

One fan tweeted: “fargo still doesn’t get the love it deserves, and Noah Hawley needs way more writing credits”. Another said: “Fargo is such an underrated show OML”.

While there is no set release date for either season 5 of “Fargo” or the “Alien” series, fans are still looking forward to the two shows.