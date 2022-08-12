‘FBI’ Cast Members Hilariously Hop on Trend in Franchise’s First Official TikTok

The crime show “FBI” can be dark and dramatic. However, the cast still knows how to have fun, and they proved it with their first TikTok.

“FBI” comes from the same minds as the “Law & Order” franchise. The CBS description of the show says: “FBI is a fast-paced drama about the inner workings of the New York office of the Federal Bureau of Investigation. This elite unit brings to bear all their talents, intellect and technical expertise on major cases in order to keep New York and the country safe.”

Although the show has a more intense plot, the cast members can cut loose and show their fun side. The cast recently hopped onto TikTok to make a fun video for fans.

Twitter account FBIFam tweeted the video, writing: “Check out @FBICBS on TikTok #FBICBS #FBIFam.”

The TikTok featured the cast members posing goofily to the song “Pose” by Yo Gotti ft. Megan Thee Stallion and Lil Uzi Vert. The video text reads: “The FBIs are on TikTok!?” along with “Alright, which one of you recorded this?” The TikTok was captioned: “Kicking my way onto your algorithm like… looks like you’ve entered #TheFBIs side of TikTok. #FBICBS #tvshow.”

Fans loved the video. The official account for Wolf Entertainment commented: “Gangs all here!”

Another TikTok user wrote: “Yes!!!!! Loving this guys.”

“FBI” Fans Wait for Season 5

The show is currently in between seasons, with four seasons out now. Season give premieres in September, and fans couldn’t be more ready. The season four finale never ended up happening. The plot line was supposed to involve a student involved in a deadly robbery according to What to Watch, but was scrapped due to it being around the same time as the deadly shooting in Uvalde, Texas. A good call on the show’s part, and fans are now curious to see where season five will begin.

One actress who was not in the last part of season four is Missy Peregrym, who played Special Agent Maggie Bell. Peregrym was out for maternity leave, and fans missed her greatly in the show. Some even commented on the TikTok asking “Where is Maggie?”

Peregrym shared on Instagram back in July that her maternity leave goes until September, but she will be resuming work then. She said: “@fbicbs is starting up again in a couple weeks, but I will be returning to work in September. I’m relieved and grateful that I am afforded the space to bond with my family, to rest and heal and be a mother (which is harder than work!). I understand this is a luxury, and I wish every mother/parent/caretaker had this too. Thank you for all the love, prayers and support from this community. ❤️.”