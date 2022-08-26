‘FBI’: Everything to Know About Upcoming Season 5

TV shows are getting in shape to return for the fall season, and one of them is the CBS procedural drama FBI on Tuesday nights. While we would like to give you some storyline updates, at this time, that’s a little up in the air. When we last left the show, it made a choice to remove the planned Season 4 finale.

You see, it did involve a school shooting, but this episode was set to run. Why was it taken down? Because its air date happened to be around when the tragedy in Uvalde, Texas, happened. So, as much as we would like to give you a clear picture heading into Season 5, right now, there are not many details. Are you interested in catching up with the series, though? Maybe watch some episodes that already have run on CBS and you want to see about the characters developing on the show? We have you covered. Head on over to the streaming platform Paramount Plus and check them out there.

‘FBI’ Comes Back To CBS Lineup With New Episodes In September

Again, there are not many details about the upcoming new season. But we do have some things that are of interest to FBI fans and one of them is when in the world it will come back to CBS. That date will be September 22 and the show leads off the Tuesday night FBI franchise block. The show will be followed by FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted. For the Most Wanted fans, they can get ready to see more of Dylan McDermott appear on there.

He came over to the Dick Wolf show after a run on the NBC drama Law & Order: Organized Crime. Who in the world of cast members is coming back? Go ahead and pencil in Missy Peregrym and Zeeko Zaki among them. Peregrym, who plays Maggie Bell, was out of action for a bit. The show didn’t totally write her out of it. But the actress took some time off due to being pregnant. Mom and the new baby are doing well, so Peregrym will return.

In the show’s plots, we remember that Bell was quite ill after her encounter with a deadly toxin last season. It was quite a delicate time for Maggie and she’s been recovering from it. Zaki, who plays Special Agent Omar Adom “OA” Zidan, will be there, too. Other stars in the cast include Jeremy Sisto, Alana De La Garza, John Boyd, and Katherine Renee Turner. We also might get “OA” reflecting back upon his own experience of being around Maggie when she became sick. So, tune in and look forward to being entertained by this popular show.