‘FBI’ Fans React to CBS Pulling Season 4 Finale Following Texas School Tragedy

Due to the tragedy unfolding in Texas, CBS television has made the decision to postpone the fourth season finale episode of FBI that was set to air tonight.

“Due to the tragic events in Texas #FBICBS season finale will not be airing tonight,” notes the FBIFam Twitter page Tuesday evening.

“Our thoughts, prayers and love go out to everyone impacted by todays horrible and tragic event,” the message adds of the devastating news.

FBI Fans React To News That Series Is Pulling Tonight’s Fourth Season Finale

The decision to pull tonight’s FBI season finale from the airwaves comes after a deadly shooting at a Texas elementary school earlier today. FBI fans are ready to support the network and the series in this decision, as well. One fan of the series notes that this tragic event has hit especially close to home.

“I’m in Central Texas, NE of Austin,” the Twitter user says in a Tuesday evening post.

“Hurting,” the comment continues. “Hurting for those kids, hurting for my home state. Speechless.”

I'm in Central Texas, NE of Austin. Hurting. Hurting for those kids, hurting for my home state. Speechless. — Jay Davis (@JayDavis17) May 24, 2022

It’s a heartbreaking comment to which the FBI Analyst Twitter page responds with earnest sympathy.

“I’m so sorry,” the FBI Analyst Twitter page responds. “I’m literally about to throw up reading this news.”

Another Twitter user notes that this decision is a sound one. However, the FBI fan wonders, will the franchise pull the other FBI series finales from tonight’s lineup as well?

“It’s a good thing that they aren’t showing the fbi finale tonight,” the Twitter post notes of the decision. “But I wish they wouldn’t show the others either.”

it’s a good thing that they aren’t showing the fbi finale tonight but I wish they wouldn’t show the others either. — loren 💔 (@swift911verse) May 24, 2022

FBI International and FBI Most Wanted Are Still Slated To Air As Planned

The decision to pull this FBI season finale is primarily due to the episode’s storyline. Consequently, the other shows within the Dick Wolf-led franchise, FBI International and FBI Most Wanted are still set to air in their regular time slots.

“Just @FBICBS?” asks one Twitter user. “or all 3?”

“It appears that [FBI International] and [FBI Most Wanted] will still be airing tonight,” the FBI Twitter page responds.

It appears that FBI international and FBI Most wanted will still be airing tonight. — FBIFam (@FBIFam_) May 24, 2022

According to reports, the decision to pull the FBI fourth season finale episode titled Prodigal Son from the airwaves tonight is largely due to the episode hitting too close to home in the wake of today’s deadly shooting.

The early synopsis of the episode notes that tonight’s scheduled finale follows the FBI team as they work to prevent a school shooting.

“As the team investigates a deadly robbery that garnered a cache of automatic weapons for the killers, they discover one of the perps is a classmate of Jubal’s son,” early descriptions of the episode note. “Who is reluctant to cooperate with the case.”