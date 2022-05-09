‘FBI,’ ‘FBI: Most Wanted’ and ‘FBI: International’ Get Two Season Renewal at CBS

We’re edging ever nearer to summer. But, while we’re happy for the warm weather, that means some of our favorite shows have ended or are coming to an end. Fortunately for fans of CBS’s “FBI” series though, the news isn’t all bad. To our relief, that break will only be temporary because the entirety of the “FBI” franchise has been approved for not just one, but two, season renewals following the 2021/2022 season.

That’s right “FBI” fans, take a breath. “FBI,” “FBI: Most Wanted,” and “FBI: International” might be headed toward their year-end finale at the end of the month. However, CBS plans to air all three shows again this fall. ET delivered the good news regarding the “FBI” season renewal Monday afternoon.

As per the outlet, the series’ latest renewal brings the flagship show, “FBI,” through to its sixth season. As for “FBI: International” and “FBI: Most Wanted,” those two shows will see their 3rd and 5th seasons, respectively.

Kelly Kahl, president of CBS Entertainment, spoke to the renewal of the “FBI” franchise, and further praised its success.

“The ‘FBIs’ are one of the most successful brands in the entire TV landscape and a powerful cornerstone of our #1 lineup,” Kahl boasted. “They’ve attracted a dedicated, loyal fanbase thanks to the extraordinary vision of executive producer Dick Wolf and the talents of all three outstanding casts and creative teams.”

The CBS Entertainment president summed, “I know we and our viewers look forward to two additional seasons of engaging, heroic stories.”

‘FBI’ Mastermind Dick Wolf Speaks to Franchise’s Multi-Season Renewal

Kelly Kahl represents CBS’s views regarding the “FBI” franchise. However, Dick Wolf, the mastermind behind these series, not to mention the “One Chicago” and “Law & Order” franchises, took a moment to celebrate the multi-season renewal of “FBI.”

“Everybody who works on these three shows is over the moon about the multi-year pickups,” Wolf said. He continued, “We are all incredibly grateful to CBS and our partners at Universal Television and CBS Studios.”

The highly regarded executive producer further shared his thanks for those involved with the creation of the “FBI” franchise.

“I personally would like to thank the incredible casts, talented writers and dedicated producers, not to mention three crews who never missed an airdate despite the difficulties of producing full seasons during the COVID-19 pandemic.”

The “FBI” franchise itself has gained a massive fanbase over the years. And a lot of the series’ success has to do with its cast members. When the three shows return in the fall, following their finales, fans look forward to some beloved actors’ returns. Two include Zeeko Zaki and Missy Peregrym. The latter, however, will return with some good news though, as she’s temporarily leaving “FBI” on maternity leave.