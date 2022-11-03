‘FBI’ Gets Bumped to Different Day Amid Midterms TV Schedule

With election season upon us, CBS is among the networks adjusting its primetime programming and this affects FBI. Right now, the franchise runs its shows on Tuesday nights on CBS. But this coming Tuesday, it will be adjusted. CBS, ABC, and NBC are all planning to pre-empt their primetime programming for news coverage.

For FBI, an episode of the show will pop up on Sunday, November 6. This is happening because there happens to be an extra episode this season. CBS took down the Season 4 finale episode after the school shooting in Uvalde, Texas. FBI will pop up at 8:30 p.m. Eastern on the East Cost. It will run at 8 p.m. Pacific on the West Coast as it will be after 60 Minutes airs. Putting FBI on Sunday night lets it get a little boost from NFL programming. This week, it’ll be the Los Angeles Rams taking on Tampa Bay and quarterback Tom Brady. For those fans of The Equalizer, that program comes back on Sunday, November 13. Original episodes of FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted will come back on Tuesday, November 15, Deadline reports

‘FBI’ Among Programs Being Shifted Around For Election Coverage

Other programs affected by the Tuesday night schedule shift include two on ABC, Bachelor In Paradise and The Rookie: Feds. Over on NBC, those affected will include The Voice, La Brea, and New Amsterdam. We will get new, original episodes of Bachelor In Paradise on Monday, November 14, and Tuesday, November 15. Look for The Rookie: Feds to come on back on ABC on November 15.

What about NBC programming? The Voice returns to original programming on Monday, November 14, and Tuesday, November 15. La Brea and New Amsterdam come back to the network for original shows on November 15. Meanwhile, over on Fox, they will stay with their regular schedule for Tuesday night. That includes The Resident and Monarch. Election updates will be provided by Fox stations upon their own discretion. Right now, the network has been airing the World Series in its primetime programming area.

On The CW, they are going to run repeats of The Winchesters and Professionals on November 8. Tom Weiling and Brendan Fraser star in Professionals. Look for original episodes of The Winchesters, which is a spinoff of Supernatural, to air again on November 15. FBI stars Missy Peregrym as Special Agent Maggie Bell, and Zeeko Zaki as Special Agent Omar Adom “OA” Zidan. It leads off the usual Tuesday night FBI franchise lineup. A familiar face to TV viewers pops up in this world of shows, too, as Dylan McDermott stars on FBI: Most Wanted.