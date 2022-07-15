‘FBI: International’: Major Character’s Exit Confirmed Ahead of Season 2

FBI: International is officially saying auf wiedersehen to one of its central characters. Christiane Paul is leaving the show after its rookie season.

FBI: International fans probably aren’t surprised by the news. In the season one finale, “Crestfallen,” Paul’s character, Katrin Jaeger, received a promotion that would take her to another department in Europol. This past season, Paul’s Jaeger served as the Europol’s liaison with the FBI Fly team, based in Hungary. Jaeger, who was from Germany, was quite the character. She spoke seven languages, which came in handy with her job. Her role was to serve as the go-to between the FBI team and the countries where their cases were based.

FBI: International is replacing Paul with Eva-Jane Willis. She’ll play Megan “Smitty” Garretson, who the show described as a “street-wise Europol agent with an extensive undercover background.” Paul could return on a recurring basis. Willis was born in South Africa and raised in London.

FBI: International enjoyed successful rookie season for CBS. (Nelly Kiss/CBS)

FBI: International, NCIS: Hawai’i Were Top Two Rookie Shows

FBI: International was the second highest-rated rookie show this past TV season. NCIS: Hawai’i was the only series to top a drama about the Fly Team. It’s also the second spinoff from the original FBI. FBI: Most Wanted, which now stars Dylan McDermott, was the first to spin off. What makes FBI: International unique is the setting. It’s all based in Europe, with the team in Budapest, Hungary. Luke Kleintank is the star of the show. He plays Scott Forrester, the supervisory special agent.

Other shows in the FBI franchise also are tweaking casts as the shows begin to ramp up production for fall episodes. FBI: Most Wanted hasn’t announced a replacement, as yet, for Miguel Gomez, who played agent Ivan Ortiz. Gomez left the cast earlier this summer. He was the third major cast member to depart the show in season three. Kellan Lutz left after the season premiere. Then Julian McMahon, who portrayed supervisory agent Jess LaCroix, departed the show at midseason. McDermott replaced him, with the show welcoming new character Remy Scott. McDermott had been a part of Law & Order: Organized Crime, so he stayed within the Dick Wolf universe.

FBI, the OG, still will be without Missy Peregrym when production starts for season five. Peregrym, who portrays agent Maggie Bell, is on maternity leave. She missed the final month of last season and won’t be back to work until September.

FBI: International, along with FBI and FBI: Most Wanted, premiere Sept. 20.