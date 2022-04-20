‘FBI’ Star Missy Peregrym Records Emotional Goodbye

FBI star Missy Peregrym is taking some time off away from the show and shares a very emotional goodbye with the show’s fans. If you caught the recent episode on CBS, then you know that Maggie Bell, played by Peregrym, was caught getting poisoned by sarin gas. She could not get away from it and ended up being hospitalized and will need time to recover. In reality, though, there’s bigger stuff going on in the life of Peregrym these days.

‘FBI’ Actress Missy Peregrym Taking Time Away From Hit CBS Drama

Missy Peregrym aka Maggie has a special message for the #FBIFam. ❤️ Send her your love and congratulations down below! pic.twitter.com/A4SgxBFIcX — FBI (@FBICBS) April 20, 2022

“Hi you guys,” Peregrym says. “I just wanted to say that today is my last day of Season 4. So don’t be afraid when you see this last episode. I promise you I am coming back next season. I’m having a baby and I’m really grateful to be a part of the show and have a family. So I will see you next season.” Showrunner Rick Eid backs up Peregrym’s words, too.

“The reality is that [Maggie’s recovery] is a journey, it’s going to be a while,” Eid said in an interview with TVLine. “When she does come back, whenever that is, she’ll probably, for the most part, be the same ol’ Maggie, but she did go through something pretty traumatic. There are not only physical injuries but maybe some emotional ones, and that may affect how she sees the world and how she handles cases.”

Show’s Star Has Been Away Before For Previous Pregnancy

This is not the first time that the FBI actress has been away from the show. She was written off when expecting her first child. She did return in Season 3, though. Now, there was something deeper the writers on the show wanted to do with her character.

“We had a bunch of different ideas circulating among the writers,” Eid said. “And it just so happened we were like, ‘Hmm, there’s this sarin gas idea out there…,’ and it could be an interesting, organic way for Maggie to take some time off. We had a need to find a story point that sent her off for a while, and this one seemed like a natural.”

In the episode on Tuesday night, OA Ziden, played by Zeeko Zaki, raced to where Maggie was but he could not break down a door as Maggie was behind it. She started passing out due to the sarin gas. Well, OA ends up making a hole in the glass and it gets the door to open up. He grabs Maggie and takes her to get some fresh air. And she ends up being hospitalized because of the situation. Catch this show’s season finale as it is part of the Dick Wolf franchise world.