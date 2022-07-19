‘FBI: Most Wanted’ Adds Edwin Hodge for Season 4 Following Miguel Gomez’s Exit

FBI: Most Wanted added Edwin Hodge to its cast of agents for season four. He’ll replace Miguel Gomez in the lineup.

Hodge probably is a familiar face. He most recently co-starred in Good Sam, portraying hospital administrator and philanthropist Malcolm Kingsley. He also appeared in season two of Chicago Fire and M.C. Mayans as officer Franky Rogan.

And if you’re an NCIS: Los Angeles fan, you probably remember Hodge as tech agent Kai Ashe from a two-part episode in 2013.

Hodge appeared in a two-part NCIS: Los Angeles episode. (Cliff Lipson/CBS)

FBI: Most Wanted provided some backstory for Hodge’s character, Ray Cannon. According to TV Line, Cannon started his career in New Orleans as a cop. He’s a recent top graduate at Quantico. And his father also was an FBI agent. Cannon had worked in the FBI Violent Crimes office in Albany. He’ll now be working for Dylan McDermott’s Remy Scott in the Fugitive Task Force based in New York.

He’s replacing Gomez, who left FBI: Most Wanted after playing Ivan Ortiz in seasons two and three. In the season three finale, Ortiz took leave to go back to Los Angeles and tend to his father. TV Line reported that FBI: Most Wanted decided to replace Gomez because of “creative differences.”

Miguel Gomez portrayed Ivan Ortiz for two seasons on FBI: Most Wanted. (Mark Schafer/CBS)

FBI: Most Wanted Overhauled Its Cast in Season Three

The show’s cast doesn’t look a lot like the one that kicked off season three. Kellan Lutz, who played Kenny Crosby, left after the season three premiere. Then Julian McMahon, who played team leader Jess LaCroix, quit the show at mid-season. FBI: Most Wanted writers killed off LaCroix. So with Jess no longer among the TV living, there was no need to have his girlfriend (Yellowstone’s Jen Landon), daughter or father as recurring characters.

Showrunners created the character Remy Scott and hired Dylan McDermott to play him. McDermott already was part of the Dick Wolf universe. He portrayed bad guy Richard Wheatley for two seasons on Law & Order: Organized Crime. But Wheatley now is presumed dead on OC, leaving McDermott free to play good guy Remy.

Hodge’s arrival is among several changes in the FBI franchise. Newbie show FBI: International added Eva-Jane Willis to the cast to portray the new Europol liaison Megan “Smitty” Garretson. She replaces Christiane Paul, who played Katrin Jaeger. Plus, FBI will need to film its first few episodes without Missy Peregrym, who plays agent Maggie Bell. Peregrym gave birth to her second child six weeks ago. She’s been on maternity leave and missed the final four weeks of the show. Peregrym is expected back sometime in September. Production started Monday.

FBI: Most Wanted should regain Roxy Sternberg’s Sheryll Barnes. Sternberg, like Peregrym, has been on maternity leave.

FBI: Most Wanted premieres Sept. 20.