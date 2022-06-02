‘FBI: Most Wanted’: Dylan McDermott Reveals How He Thinks Remy and Barnes’ Meeting Will Go

On FBI: Most Wanted, Remy Scott seems to have won over other agents in the office after their boss was murdered late in season three.

In other words, Dylan McDermott made an easy transition as he embraced playing Remy, the charismatic agent who cherishes nice liquor and his vintage two-seater convertible.

But when season four starts production, Remy will meet another member of his team. That’s Sheryll Barnes, portrayed by Roxy Sternberg. Barnes was close to Jess LaCroix (Julian McMahon). And LaCroix was shot dead so that McMahon could leave the show and move onto other acting projects. How Barnes interacts with Remy will be a plot point. Sternberg was pregnant in real life. And the wardrobe folks with FBI: Most Wanted kept her baby bump from view for as long as possible. Call it mission accomplished. Sternberg filmed until her ninth month.

Once Sternberg took maternity leave, writers with FBI: Most Wanted explained her absence by saying Barnes also took leave after LaCroix’s death. But she wasn’t pregnant on the show. Rather she took leave after Charlotte, her wife, gave birth to the couple’s son.

Roxy Sternberg is agent Sheryll Barnes on FBI: Mot Wanted. She said wardrobe usually used a bullet proof vest to hide her growing baby bump. (Mark Schafer/CBS ©2022)

Roxy Sternberg Took Maternity Leave Late in FBI: Most Wanted

So Remy has another agent he needs to meet. McDermott talked about his character’s potential face-to-face with Barnes and how it might go.

“Oh, I’m looking forward to it,” McDermott told CinemaBlend. “I think it’s gonna be good. Coming into the show, I made a decision to not meet anybody until the first day of filming, because I wanted it to be as real as it would be in that moment, which is kind of awkward, and you’re meeting people, and what’s that like?

“I really wanted to have all that going on, on my first day of filming and being on set and meeting everyone. So I expect that there’ll be a little bit of that as well with Roxy, so that’s cool. I like that. I like that it’s not all perfect, and it’s not all going to work right away and there’s natural transitions and people are sizing each other up. (And) I think that’s all fun to play.”

Remy still is developing his relationship with the rest of the agents in the office. But so far, it’s going well, although he’s only worked with three agents.

Meanwhile, Keisha Castle-Hughes and Sternberg both share longevity honors for the FBI: Most Wanted cast. Each is credited with 52 episodes, although Barnes hasn’t been around since the episode, “Decriminalized,” which ran March 29.

McDermott started filming his FBI: Most Wanted episodes in March at about the same time he was finishing Law & Order: Organized Crime. He said he didn’t want to meet the new cast members until rehearsals, then filming. He wanted the awkwardness of working with someone new to look authentic.