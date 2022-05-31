‘FBI: Most Wanted’ Star Dylan McDermott Breaks Down Season 3 Finale

When Dylan McDermott announced that he would be leaving Law & Order: Organized Crime for another Dick Wolf production, FBI: Most Wanted, he was met with a great deal of uncertainty from fans. The jump from despicable criminal to lead crime fighter was a tough one to make.

Dylan McDermott, however, never doubted his ability, and neither did Dick Wolf. And it turned out the confidence in the actor was justified, as Dylan McDermott’s FBI: Most Wanted character, Remy Scott, was an instant hit.

McDermott now has an entire season of FBI: Most Wanted under his belt and he couldn’t be happier with his decision. With the help of Dylan McDermott and Remy Scott, FBI: Most Wanted earned an additional two seasons before the Season 3 finale even aired.

The Season 3 finale was an emotional one, with Remy Scott and his team hunting down a murderous Russian oligarch. In the end, they saved the day by preventing a gas attack on the New York subway and preventing harm to their own families.

The final scene saw Remy Scott thanking his team for their efforts in a heartfelt monologue. And in an interview with Give Me My Remote, Dylan McDermott revealed that it was a message from him to costars as well. “It was me, Dylan, and me, Remy, speaking to the team,” he explained. “Saying how much I appreciate them, and how great they are—because they’re great. They’re wonderful. It’s a wonderful group of people.”

“And so I think it was easy… because it was really heartfelt,” he continued. “So I didn’t have to draw on anything because I just feel like Alexa and Keisha are wonderful people, and it was easy for me to single them out and tell everybody how wonderful they are.”

‘FBI: Most Wanted’ Star Dylan McDermott Expresses Gratitude for Remy Scott

Though Dylan McDermott thoroughly enjoyed his role as crime boss Richard Wheatley on Law & Order: Organized Crime, he feels a particular fondness for Remy Scott, the lovable Supervisory Special Agent of FBI: Most Wanted.

While Richard Wheatley allowed Dylan to draw on the dark moments from his childhood, Remy Scott gives him the opportunity to put his sense of humor on display. And when it comes to Season 4 of FBI: Most Wanted, Dylan McDermott is simply excited to resume the role.

“I’m just happy to be able to get to play this guy,” McDermott explained. “This was something that I got to create with Dick and David Hudgins from the ground up, this character. And there’s something that’s such a natural fit for me to be able to use my humor. And to come into a show that was existing and have it all work out. To have the two-year pick-up.”

“I just feel enormously grateful that I get to play this guy at this time in my life,” he continued. “So I just look forward to more, honestly.”