‘FBI: Most Wanted’ Star Dylan McDermott Details Franchise’s Massive Global Crossover Event

It looks like another big crossover event is happening in the world of TV and it’ll be part of the FBI universe on CBS. All three shows will join forces for a crossover taking place on Tuesday, April 4. There are no details about it at this moment. But three of the shows’ big stars popped up in a video announcing it was happening.

Missy Peregrym, who plays Maggie Bell on FBI; Luke Kleintank, who plays Scott Forrester on FBI: International; and Dylan McDermott, who plays Remy Scott on FBI: Most Wanted, all appeared in a video announcing the crossover in character.

Dylan McDermott Will Make His Presence Felt On ‘FBI’ In Upcoming Crossover Event

“I don’t know much about it, but that I’m going over there to FBI,” McDermott said in an interview with TV Insider. “Beyond that, I don’t have a script yet, so I don’t know exactly what the case is. But I’m sure it’s gonna be certainly the event of the season because to have all three shows [coming together] and me coming on for the first time and meeting everyone and working with them, I think it’s really gonna be a lot of fun.”

So, would McDermott like to do things such as work with different characters? Get a drink with one of them? Maybe some hatchet-throwing antics? “I would love to do all of it. I think there’s a real opportunity for people to watch all three shows, all our avid viewers. And I think it’s a real crowd-pleaser to have all the different characters travel to each episode in each show,” McDermott said. “I think that’s just so much fun for the audience and it’s become more and more popular. And I think Dick Wolf really has kind of spearheaded that movement to have all these shows mix.”

McDermott actually was part of another crossover event when he played Richard Wheatley on Law & Order: Organized Crime (with SVU). In that show, he was at odds with Elliot Stabler, played by Chris Meloni. Unfortunately, he and The Practice costar Camryn Manheim (Lieutenant Kate Dixon on Law & Order) didn’t cross paths. Yet given that all the FBI, Law & Order, and One Chicago shows are part of the same universe, it could happen. “Absolutely, 100 percent,” McDermott said. “I hope it does. That would be amazing.”

There’s a downside here, though. We probably will not see Manheim interrogate McDermott because they’re on the same side of the law. “I would have loved that,” he laughed. Who knows what could happen, especially if McDermott gets his wish and Remy keeps going undercover on his show?