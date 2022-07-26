‘FBI: Most Wanted’ Star Dylan McDermott Sparks Fan Frenzy With BTS Post

FBI: Most Wanted star Dylan McDermott recently took to Twitter to post a behind-the-scenes photo.

“That’s my kind of GOOD MONDAY MORNING!!!!!” one fan wrote.

“Good to see ya sir,” another said. A third user wrote, “Remy Scott!! That smile is beautiful!”

Recently, the actor spoke in an interview about his role on FBI: Most Wanted. Apparently, he loves the role.

“It’s been such a seamless transition,” he said to Deadline. “Having worked for the Wolf camp previously, they already understood my style of working. They know that I like to improv and make things up on the spot.”

“I love being on FBI: Most Wanted,” McDermott said. “It’s really a great fit for me. I get to be a leading man again which I hadn’t been in a while. I’d been playing these questionable bad guys. So the fact that I’m doing this show and it’s a great fit; I get to use my humor; I get to be dramatic and I get to be romantic.”

“It’s really a dream come true for me,” he continued. “You just never know in show business, you never know when your time is up. You never know you know what kind of roles you’re going to play. Finally, I get to do all of this at once at 60 years old. It’s amazing.”

Dylan McDermott’s Gushes About ‘FBI: Most Wanted’

In the interview, when asked about a crossover with FBI or FBI: International, McDermott was definitely on board with the idea.

“Oh yeah, that would be so cool!” he said. “I know they did a crossover between all three shows before and people were watching it. They start at 8 p.m. and leave the TV on. I think it would be fun for Remy to show up on all three and have a storyline where he can go back and forth. I think the fans love that.”

Then, he was asked if he thought viewers were happy with Remy’s new romance. McDermott said, “I wanted to see some romance for him. I think that’s something people like to watch. Remy’s heart is still available and that’s what’s cool about it. He’s divorced and he’s been through it but there’s something about how he’s kept his innocence along the way. He’s still playful. I love that.”

Then, the interviewer asked the actor about a hilarious improv moment that made it into the show. It revolved around a Kevin James reference. He thanked show creator Dick Wolf for being flexible during shoots. Dylan McDermott had previously starred on another Wolf-created series: Law & Order: SVU and Law & Order: Organized Crime.

“There was a Kevin James reference there, but then I took it to the next level saying he was my favorite actor and I watch all his movies. I always try to take whatever they have and bump it up a little bit or change it to make it more personal. you know, whatever that is. That’s what I love about working with Dick Wolf, he lets me be me. I have so much fun. If I can make myself laugh throughout the day, then I knew I had a good day.”