‘FBI: Most Wanted’ Star Dylan McDermott Stirs Season 4 Excitement With BTS Post

Dylan McDermott gave FBI: Most Wanted fans a sizzling glance of Remy Scott in a behind-the-scenes social media post.

So get excited, McDermott (as Scott) was letting all those fictitious criminals know he was going to catch them and make sure they’re heading to prison. McDermott, looking casual in a navy shirt and jeans with his badge on a chain around his neck, didn’t even have to give the photo a caption. FBI: Most Wanted fans could read his eyes.

Take a look for yourself.

How did fans react? They swooned. A fan replied: “Very Handsome! A great picture! Going to keep the rest of my thoughts to myself. Have a wonderful Wednesday!”

Another wrote: “Like I told him before “he is like wine, who just gets more and more Fine by every second that goes by.” Then there was this: “You are looking so much hotter than the scorching temperatures in New York right now!!! Can’t wait til September 20th for the new season!”

An FBI: Most Wanted fan wrote, simply, “you are so bad ass.”

Dylan McDermott as Remy Scott in FBI: Most Wanted, (Michael Greenberg/CBS ©2022)

Yes, cop procedurals are doing sexy. The 60-year-old McDermott joined FBI: Most Wanted for the spring TV season. So call him a late addition. He began filming in March after he finished his story arc on Law & Order: Organized Crime. McDermott played Richard Wheatley, a well-dressed criminal genius who butted heads with Christopher Meloni’s Elliot Stabler. Their fights made for terrific TV. But Wheatley now is presumed dead after the car his ex-wife was driving drove into the river. But nobody ever found Wheatley’s body, so you never know.

McDermott and Meloni had a good time filming together. And each character had a good sense of humor. He wanted that same vibe on FBI: Most Wanted.

“I studied this show before I joined it,” McDermott told CinemaBlend about his new show. “And like you – there’s not a lot of humor. I was like, ‘You know, this show really needs some fun times. Nobody’s having any fun.’ So I was like, ‘I’m gonna bring my jokes, because I was having fun on Organized Crime doing that.’”

“I like to improv and write stuff before I do a scene and kind of add little jokes here and there,” the star said. “I just think it’s so important for people to laugh because the subject matter is so dire and so dark.

“In life with real cops, they’re always joking, because of that, because of the circumstances they’re in. I just think it’s really important to have both, you know.”

CBS recently renewed FBI: Most Wanted for two seasons and McDermott has said he’s sticking with the show. He replaced Julian McMahon’s Jess LaCroix. McDermott’s Remy is a new character. Scott is divorced. His ex-wife also is an FBI agent. He likes the finer things in life and he pulled his vintage convertible out of storage when he moved back to NYC. Scott also is an empathetic agent. He talked about his back story. Remy’s younger brother was a star baseball player who was murdered while on spring break. He always believed the local police didn’t do enough to find his brother before he was killed. He was motivated to become an FBI agent.

FBI: Most Wanted premieres on Sept. 20.