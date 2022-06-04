‘FBI: Most Wanted’ Star Miguel Gomez Won’t Return for Season 4

CBS drama FBI: Most Wanted will be losing a cast member as star Miguel Gomez has said that he will not be coming back for Season 4. The show has gone through some other cast changes in the past few months. Dylan McDermott joined it after longtime star Julian McMahon left his role. Gomez has played Special Agent Ivan Ortiz for two seasons.

Deadline reports that Gomez’s departure has to do with creative decisions. In the show’s Season 3 finale, the character did return to Los Angeles where he would take care of his father. Gomez has had roles in projects like L.A.’s Finest, The Strain, and SMILF. Other cast members besides McDermott returning include Roxy Sternberg, Alexa Davalos, and Keisha Castle-Hughes.

Dylan McDermott Of ‘FBI: Most Wanted’ Talks About Playing Remy

McDermott plays Special Agent Remy Scott on the show and has talked about playing that role. He says in an interview with CBS News that he was able to create this character from the ground up. McDermott adds that he was able to talk with show creator Dick Wolf and showrunner David Hudgins. Those discussions were around how to keep the actor rooted in that character.

“I wanted him to have loss in his life,” McDermott said. “I had loss in my life early on [McDermott’s mother died when he was young] and I thought it was great to use that for this character because it would fuel me and anchor me in this role for years to come.” The actor will be on there for at least two more seasons as CBS gave it that renewal along with the other franchise shows.

Showrunner Admits He, Lead Actor Discussed Character Backstory

There are elements of a backstory involving Remy that are quite interesting. Hudgins did offer some thoughts about it in an interview, saying that he and McDermott talked about it at length. Both of them were looking for what drives Remy to do his work in life.

Hudgins says that he and McDermott didn’t want to play the backstory like a dark secret that’ll be underneath whatever Remy does. Hudgins adds, “I love the way at the end of this episode [the first one for McDermott] he says, ‘Look. I’ll tell you about it. I don’t mind talking about it. Here’s what happened….’ The fact that he’s an open book about it I thought was also fresh.”

With McDermott on board, it definitely makes this Tuesday night FBI block on CBS a must-see night. Besides FBI: Most Wanted, there is FBI and FBI: International. For Wolf, he’s like a maestro when it comes to franchises. He has this one alongside two for NBC: One Chicago on Wednesdays and Law & Order on Thursdays.