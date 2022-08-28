‘FBI’: New Trailer Sees All Three Teams Back in Action

If you are looking for a sign that the fall TV season is about here, then we have one as the FBI franchise shows off all three shows. Yep, you can get ready to see FBI, FBI: International, and FBI: Most Wanted run on Tuesday nights on CBS. All three of these shows provide an action-packed punch. They always deliver the goods for the shows’ fans. Well, we get a little teaser about all three shows in this trailer from CBS. Let’s take a look and see what is going down here.

For FBI fans, of the show, that is, they can look forward to seeing Missy Peregrym back on there. The Maggie Bell actress was missing for a chunk of last season. In the storyline, Maggie was dealing with health issues after a sarin gas scare. While in real life, Peregrym was taking time off after having a baby. Both mom and child are doing well, so we can look forward to seeing her return to the CBS show.

Dylan McDermott Plays Major Role In ‘FBI’ Franchise Show

How will the show bring her back? “The plan was always to do these 10 episodes while [Missy] got to have her baby and recover, and then she’ll be back,” actress Shantel VanSanten told TVLine. She appeared as Agent Nina Chase, stepping in to fill Maggie’s role while she was out. Now, we know that Peregrym is coming back. Yet there are some thoughts about whether or not VanSanten will hang around. The actress was asked about her future with the TV show. She said, “I think the door is open. And I’m excited to see where that might lead.”

Last season, Most Wanted fans received a surprise as Dylan McDermott joined the show. He plays Remy Scott and some TV viewers might have had to do a double take. Not so much from him being on the show because McDermott is a familiar face from other TV shows. Yet he was just on another Dick Wolf show, NBC’s Law & Order: Organized Crime.

But Julian McMahon made it known that he was leaving last season. Well, Wolf needed someone to take his place in the FBI world and it ended up being McDermott. Go figure. With Remy on board, he takes over the lead role that McMahon held with his character. Most Wanted enters its fourth season on CBS. When word came down about the show’s renewal, McDermott was quick with a response. “I’m just happy to be able to get to play this guy,” McDermott said in an interview with Give Me My Remote. “This was something that I got to create with Dick and David Hudgins from the ground up, this character.”