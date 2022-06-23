‘FBI’ Reveals Season 5 Premiere Date

We know precisely when season 5’s first episode of FBI will drop thanks to the show’s official Twitter account. The entire FBI franchise is coming back for more seasons. Regardless, FBI fans were clamoring to know when the main show of the FBI franchise would return to the air. The Missy Peregrym and Zeeko Zaki headlined show is set to be back on the schedule this fall on September, 20th.

New cases. New perps. Same unstoppable team. Mark your calendars for Season 5 of #FBICBS, airing 9/20 on @CBS. pic.twitter.com/QENPfwEBwN — FBI (@FBICBS) June 23, 2022

“New cases. New perps. Same unstoppable team. Mark your calendars for Season 5 of #FBICBS, airing 9/20 on @CBS,” the caption reads. The post was accompanied by a video clip of a super-fast series of images of the cast in action. Fans were quick to voice their excitement. “LET’S GOOOOO,” one user exclaimed. The official CBS Twitter account even got in on the action, replying “The team is back and better than ever!”

The FBI Franchise shows no signs of slowing down

FBI continues to thrive. The show is part of Law & Order mastermind Dick Wolf’s ever-growing stable of hits. Of course, the entire FBI franchise was renewed for more seasons. The FBI franchise was instrumental in helping CBS win the ratings war this past 2022 season.

Kelly Kahl, president of CBS Entertainment, lavished praise on the series after renewing it. “The FBIs are one of the most successful brands in the entire TV landscape and a powerful cornerstone of our number one lineup,” said Kahl told Deadline. “They’ve attracted a dedicated, loyal fan base, thanks to the extraordinary vision of executive producer Dick Wolf and the talents of all three outstanding casts and creative teams. I know we and our viewers look forward to two additional seasons of engaging, heroic stories,” she concluded. “Everybody who works on these three shows is over the moon about the multi-year pickups,” added Dick Wolf.

FBI debuted in the fall of 2018. It focuses on a New York City criminal divison branch of the FBI, with an ensemble cast. Like all Dick Wolf shows that are a success, it spawned spin offs. First off was FBI: Most Wanted. The spin off dropped in January of 2020. Interestingly, it introduced some characters previously on FBI. That series in now headlined by Law & Order: SVU guest star, Dylan McDermott. FBI: International launched in September of 2021. This series features a more globe-trotting elite team facing off against international threats, which often include terrorism.



FBI is not the only CBS show getting renewed. Much of CBS’ drama line-up enjoyed announcements of more seasons, to include the NCIS franchise, S.W.A.T., CSI: Vegas and The Equalizer.