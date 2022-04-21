‘FBI’: Shantel VanSanten Returning in Recurring Role as Nina Chase

FBI fans get some good news here as Shantel VanSanten will return as Nina Chase on the CBS drama in a recurring role. She first appeared in the April 12 episode but will be coming back and staying throughout the rest of Season 4. Shantel VanSanten will also be able to fill a spot on the show with her character. Maggie, played by Missy Peregrym, is recovering from the sarin gas attack and will not be back until next season.

Shantel VanSanten of ‘FBI’ Fills Space Left As Maggie Is Recuperating

There’s some history between Nina Chase and Scola, played by John Boyd, on FBI. We end up learning that Scola and Nina shared some intimate moments. But Scola disappeared. Viewers were introduced to Nina while she was working as an undercover agent to get inside a major drug ring. We learn more from TV Line.

If you think that Shantel VanSanten of FBI looks familiar, then you’d be right. She has appeared as a cast member on One Tree Hill as well as The Flash and Shooter. VanSanten also appeared in the first two seasons of Prime Video’s The Boys. Look for her to keep playing Karen Baldwin in For All Mankind in Season 3 coming up in June.

Meanwhile, FBI continues to be a part of a powerhouse Tuesday night lineup for CBS. FBI: Most Wanted and FBI: International also happen to round out this franchise that’s under the guiding eye of Dick Wolf. These shows are ratings winners and apparently are still loved by CBS so get ready to see them return next season.

Dylan McDermott Grows Into Role On ‘FBI: Most Wanted’

Let’s chat about FBI: Most Wanted a little bit. The series lost actor Julian McMahon and his role of Jess LaCroix, but they gained Dylan McDermott. Don’t worry if you are confused about McDermott. Yes, he was a part of Law & Order: Organized Crime as Richard Wheatley. He played a heavy on that show. Now? He’s Supervisory Special Agent Remy Scott and he’s been getting used to his new crew.

“I like to surprise people,” he said in an interview with TV Line. “[Executive producer] Dick Wolf gave me carte blanche to create and ad-lib on ‘Organized Crime.’ And he gives me the freedom on FBI: Most Wanted as well.” He also learned something new ahead of playing Remy. “Hatchet throwing!” McDermott said. “This is the craziest thing you could possibly do. In a bar. I’d never done it before. But I actually got a bulls-eye.” Maybe there will be a crossover between all three shows in the future. It would be cool to see McDermott on FBI.