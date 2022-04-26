‘FBI’ Showrunner Rick Eid Previews the Remaining Episodes Without Maggie

Following the temporary departure of “FBI” star Missy Peregrym, the hit TV series’ showrunner Rick Eid gives a preview of the remaining episodes without Maggie.

During a recent sit down with TV Line, FBI showrunner Rick Eid revealed details about the show’s upcoming episode, which is about a serial killer and there’s a big twist. Eid also shares that there’s a “very powerful and emotional” episode for Zeeko Zaki’s OA. Which is about his past and being in the U.S. Army. Meanwhile, there will be an “interesting” episode that features Katherine Renee Turner’s Tiffany and Shantel VanSanten’s Nina. They are put in conflict over a certain situation.

In regards to the show’s season finale, Rick Eid goes on to reveal the episode will feature a “very” person and emotional story about Jeremy Sito’s character Jubal and his son.

As previously reported, Missy Peregrym took to her Instagram to announce she’s taking a leave of absence from “FBI ” to have her second child. “Tonight is my last episode of the season – you don’t want to miss it! I’m off for maternity leave now…”

“FBI” showrunner Rick Eid also confirmed that Peregrym’s character will be back. “The reality is that [Maggie’s recovery] is a journey. It’s going to be a while. When she does come back, whenever that is, she’ll probably for the most part be the same ol’ Maggie. But she did go through something pretty traumatic.”

Eid then added that there will be not only physical injuries for Peregrym’s “FBI” character but some emotional ones as well. “That may affect how she sees the world and how she handles cases.”

Rick Eid Reveals How Missy Peregrym Talks to Him About Taking a Break From ‘FBI’

While recently speaking to Variety, Rick Eid recalled how Missy Peregrym approached him about taking a leave from “FBI” to have her second child. “Basically, I told her, ‘Tell us what you want, what you need. And we’ll do our best to accommodate.’ She was feeling great and wanting to work for as long as she could.”

The “FBI” showrunner also said the show’s cast and crew had a general idea of when Peregrym was planning to go on leave. “So there was just a question of finding the right episode to pair with that and the right plot to pair with that.”

That’s when Eid decided to go with the sarin gas episode. “I think the sarin gas idea seemed to be an exciting, thrilling way to send her off. We just wanted to find a way to credibly send her off within the imaginary worlds we’re living in, and make it so that she can come back when she’s physically ready to come back.”