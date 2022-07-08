‘FBI’ Star Missy Peregrym Reveals When She’s Returning for Season 5

Actress Missy Peregrym has been away from the CBS TV drama FBI for a bit but we do know when she’s coming back for Season 5. Peregrym, who plays Maggie Bell on there, was away on maternity leave. Back in June, she welcomed her second child into the world. Now, Peregrym is ready to get back to work. In a Friday post on Instagram, she let the world know about her child but also her work schedule, too.

Peregrym writes about coming back to FBI. “@fbicbs is starting up again in a couple of weeks, but I will be returning to work in September,” she said. “I’m relieved and grateful that I am afforded the space to bond with my family, to rest and heal, and be a mother (which is harder than work!). I understand this is a luxury, and I wish every mother/parent/caretaker had this too. Thank you for all the love, prayers and support from this community.”

‘FBI’ Showrunner Offered Insights Into What Maggie Bell Will Face

On the show, Maggie was injured on the job so it’s going to take time for her to heal. In an interview with TVLine, showrunner Rick Eid offered up some thoughts about this situation. “The reality is that [Maggie’s recovery] is a journey, it’s going to be a while,” Eid said. “When she does come back, whenever that is, she’ll probably for the most part be the same ol’ Maggie, but she did go through something pretty traumatic. There are not only physical injuries but maybe some emotional ones, and that may affect how she sees the world and how she handles cases.” Look for Season 5 to start up on Tuesday, Sept. 20. Yes, this show is part of the FBI franchise night for CBS. Other related shows airing on Tuesdays include FBI: International and FBI: Most Wanted.

Getting back to her character, what does the actress love about Maggie Bell? Peregrym told ET in an interview that Maggie really does care about people. She adds that it is one of the things that she does love about playing Maggie. Additionally, Peegrym said that “she doesn’t just do anything and everything to get the win.” The actress does love playing her role on the show.

Now that she will continue balancing both motherhood and work, Peregrym is definitely going to give her best as Maggie. The interaction that she has with other actors on the show is important. FBI agents do need solid communication skills and they are put to good use in the Dick Wolf drama. Look for Maggie to probably show up in episodes that’ll be on CBS around mid-fall. It will be good to see her character return and join the show’s other stars.