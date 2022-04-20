‘FBI’ Star Missy Peregrym Stepping Away From Series to Take Maternity Leave

Following the news that Missy Peregrym is exiting CBS’ “FBI,” the showrunners of the TV series are revealing more details about the actress’ temporary departure.

Prior to the latest “FBI” episode, Missy Peregrym took to her Instagram to announce her break from the show. “Tonight is my last episode of the season – you don’t want to miss it! I’m off for maternity leave now…”

In the latest episode, Missy Peregrym’s character Maggie was significantly exposed to a chemical weapon and was only given a reasonable chance for a full recovery. But, don’t worry, “FBI” fans! Although the whole situation seems to point towards Missy Peregrym actually leaving the series altogether, she will be returning for the show’s potential fifth season.

While speaking to TV Line about Missy Peregrym’s break from “FBI,” showrunner Rick Eid declared, “The reality is that [Maggie’s recovery] is a journey. It’s going to be a while. When she does come back, whenever that is, she’ll probably for the most part be the same ol’ Maggie. But she did go through something pretty traumatic.”

Eid also told the media outlet that there will be not only physical injuries for Missy Peregrym’s “FBI” character but some emotional ones as well. “That may affect how she sees the world and how she handles cases.”

Missy Peregrym Was Written Off ‘FBI’ Once Before

Meanwhile, TV Line revealed that Missy Peregrym had her first child more than two years ago. Her “FBI” character was written off the show, by way of an undercover assignment. She did, however, return to the show for the third season. With Peregrym’s second child, the “FBI” writers opted for a more dramatic temporary departure.

Eid explained, “We had a bunch of different ideas circulating among the writers. And it just so happened were like, ‘Hmm, there’s this sarin gas idea out there…’ and it could be an interesting, organic way for Maggie to take some time off. We had a need to find a story point that sent her off for a while. And this one seemed like a natural.”

Eid also discussed how OA standing next to Maggie’s hospital bed for breakfast was a way to re-enforce how important the duo is to each other and how much they care about each other. “I was really excited for those scenes. And they both did a great job.”

In regards to the upcoming season finale, Eid teased, “I dare say, it is really as emotional. We’ve got a pretty powerful [Episode] 22.”

“FBI” first premiered in September 2018 and has four seasons with 74 episodes. Starring alongside Missy Peregrym in the crime drama are Zeeko Zak, Jeremy Sisto, Ebonee Noel, Sela Ward, and Alana de la Garza.