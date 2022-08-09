‘FBI’ Star Shantel VanSanten ‘Excited’ to See What Future Holds After Missy Peregrym’s Return

Like many of our favorite TV dramas, FBI is currently on its summer hiatus. However, with season five set to premiere on Tuesday, September 20th, series star Shantel VanSanten says she is “excited” to see what the future holds following headlining character Missy Peregrym’s return.

TVLine reminds us that, in order to accommodate VanSanten’s costar’s maternity leave over the spring, her character, Maggie Bell, was sent to recover off camera from an injury she sustained earlier in the season. Since then, VanSanten’s character Nina Chase, who first appeared as an FBI recurring character last season, has stepped up. But, with Peregrym set to return later this fall, the actress is wondering what comes next for her.

“The plan was always to do these 10 episodes while [Missy] got to have her baby and recover, and then she’ll be back,” the FBI star told the outlet.

Previously, the Maggie Bell actress took to Instagram where she shared news of her baby’s upcoming arrival and her plan regarding FBI.

“FBI is starting up again in a couple weeks, but I will be returning to work in September,” Peregrym promised fans. “I understand this is a luxury and I wish every mother/parent/caretaker had this too. Thank you for all the love, prayers and support from this community.”

Following Peregrym’s announcement, however, and her plan to return to the set of FBI very shortly, VanSanten further said, “I think the door is open for [Special Agent Nina Chase], and I’m excited to see where that might lead.”

‘FBI’s Zeeko Zaki Speaks Out About His Costar’s Delayed Return

Shantel VanSanten isn’t the only FBI star thinking ahead about Missy Peregrym’s return post-baby. Last month, Zeeko Zaki, known for his role as O.A. Zidan, shared his excitement for the arrival of Peregrym’s second child, daughter Mela Joséphine Oakley. Peregrym’s newest addition made her entrance several months ago on June 6th.

Onscreen Zaki and Peregrym are partners and while much of the former’s maternity leave came over FBI‘s summer hiatus, the OA actor is excited to welcome back his costar nonetheless.

In speaking about the Maggie Bell actress and her kids, Zaki said, “Maybe her and the kids will enter undercover in an episode and we’ll get to do [the reunion] onscreen. That’d be great.”

In addition to Missy Peregrym’s return to FBI, Zeeko Zaki has also shared his pride in portraying a beloved Dick Wolf character.

Dick Wolf is arguably one of the most iconic producers in all of modern television, putting out the entirety of the Law & Order franchise beginning in 1992 as well as One Chicago, launching Chicago Fire in 2012, followed by the FBI universe in 2018. Many of his characters have been cast in the canon of TV history and Zaki is incredibly humbled to be one of them. And more importantly, he’s glad to have the opportunity to further diversify the cast of FBI.

“It was an honor to have the platform, to have the opportunity,” Zaki said of earning his role in FBI.