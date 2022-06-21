‘FBI’: Which Actors Could Be Angling for an Emmy Nomination?

The Emmys take place in just a few days with the illustrious award event spotlighting TV‘s best dramas. Among those up for nominations is Hollywood legend Dick Wolf’s successful franchise, FBI, with all three shows and many of its cast members in the running for nominations to several of the night’s top categories. Read on to see which cast members are vying for what nominations.

Overall, Monsters & Critics reports FBI, FBI: Most Wanted, and FBI: International are all on the ballot for the Best Drama Series category. And that’s in spite of the fact that none of the three shows are critical favorites. Further, the outlet stated that the FBI shows are more so considered action-oriented thrillers than TV dramas. Altogether, it will be interesting to see how each of these fan-favorite series rank as the ballots are counted.

In addition, the outlet revealed which cast members within the FBI universe could potentially receive nominations. To make things easier, we split them up into their respective shows.

These ‘FBI’ Actors Are Up for Emmys:

We’ll kick things off with the franchise’s flagship show FBI which premiered in 2018. According to the outlet, two of the shows leading cast members are up for OA nominations, and that’s Missy Peregrym and Zeeko Zaki. Overall, what makes each of the franchise’s cast members eligible for an Emmy is their character’s storyline and the power of the plot.

In addition, FBI actor Jeremy Sisto is trying as Best Supporting Actor, with his character experiencing extreme loss during the latest season. Ahead of the awards event, we’ll also see John Boyd try for Best Supporting Actor.

Last, we have Kathleen Garrett, striving for a nomination to the Best Guest Actress Category.

Two ‘Most Wanted’ Leading Stars Remain Out of the Running

FBI has a lot of its cast members vying for Emmy nominations. However, interestingly, its spinoff, FBI: Most Wanted, will not see either of its lead cast members strive for a nomination. According to the outlet, Julian McMahon opted not to submit his name for consideration as his character departed the series.

Simultaneously, Monsters & Critics said actor Dylan McDermott is not yet eligible for an Emmy as cast members are required to star in their respective shows for the majority of a season; McDermott only joined FBI: Most Wanted in the current season’s 17th episode.

Meanwhile, the Supporting categories have a host of FBI: Most Wanted stars to consider, including YaYa Gosselin, Miguel Gomez, and Keisha Castle-Hughes. Other stars vying for an Emmy beneath the guest-starring category include Alexa Davalos and Roxy Sternberg.

The ‘FBI: International’ Cast Members Vying for Emmys:

FBI: International became the newest addition to the FBI universe this fall, though it has already seen massive success. As such, several of its own cast members are up for Emmy nominations.

Luke Kleintank is making a grab for the Leading Actor category, with his character Forrester battling various personal problems all while trying to run the FBI team. Heida Reed, who plays opposite Kleintank and stars as his love interest, is not in the running.

The majority of the rest of the cast features in the Supporting categories, as per the outlet.