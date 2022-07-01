‘Field of Dreams’ TV Series Scrapped at Peacock

If you had hopes of seeing Peacock make a TV series out of the beloved movie “Field of Dreams,” then your hopes are dashed. It is being reported by Variety that plans for this to be done at Peacock are scrapped. Now, this does not mean that the TV series isn’t being done. Just not at Peacock, which is connected with NBC. The series did receive a straight-to-series order back in August 2021.

This series would be a reimagining of the 1989 movie starring Kevin Costner, James Earl Jones, and Ray Liotta as “Shoeless” Joe Jackson. That movie was based on the W. P. Kinsella 1982 novel titled “Shoeless Joe.” It received three Academy Award nominations, including for best picture.

‘Parks and Recreation’ Co-Creator Was To Executive Produce ‘Field of Dreams’

So, Michael Schur from Remulon was to be the writer and executive producer for this “Field of Dreams” series. Lawrence Gordon of The Gordon Company, David Miner, and Morgan Sackett also were in line to be executive producers. Right now, Universal Television is shopping this project to other outlets. We have no word on how that process is going right now.

Among the credits associated with Schur are “The Good Place,” which he created. Meanwhile, he was a co-creator of “Parks and Recreation” and “Brooklyn Nine-Nine.” Schur also was involved with a current Peacock series titled “Rutherford Falls.” That one just dropped its second season on the streaming platform. Additionally, Schur was an executive producer on an upcoming Freevee show titled “Primo” and the HBO Max series “Hacks.”

Kevin Costner Once Said He Thought SCript Had ‘Gold Dust’ On It

When looking back at the fabled movie, Costner himself had a very interesting view. He once said that the script had “gold dust” on it. Costner also included “Bull Durham” and his current project “Yellowstone” in there as well. “I could never have predicted the success of ‘Field of Dreams’ or ‘Bull Durham,'” Costner said in an interview with Deadline. “Those were films made for under $10 million. But I knew they were good, I knew there was gold dust on the scripts.” He also recalled reading the first script of “Yellowstone” and thinking it had some of that gold dust on there. “I couldn’t have predicted its popularity, or looked five years ahead, but I’m never surprised at what quality can turn into,” he said. “Being popular and really good doesn’t have to be mutually exclusive. And so, I’m pleasantly surprised.”

They are trying to find a new home for the “Field of Dreams” TV series. In the meantime, keep your eyes open for the TV version of “A League of Their Own” to hit on Amazon later this year.