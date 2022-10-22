‘Fire Country’ Star Max Thieriot Details Terrifying Real-Life Fire That Inspired the Show

For Max Thieriot, being involved in the new CBS show Fire Country is not just about being the show’s star but it has a personal side. The actual storyline for the show comes from a family experience Thieriot had up in Northern California. This wildfire in Sonoma County happened on October 9, 2017. Thieriot recalled that he was called by family members to come up and help with the fire situation that was happening.

“My mom and my sister and my brother live in Occidental, and my mom was calling me in the middle of the night to hop on a truck and come up from LA and help load up horse trailers and move animals and livestock and go around the county and pick up animals,” Theriot said in an interview with the Petaluma Argus-Courier. “It was chaos. It was so surreal and unbelievable that this fire was spreading where it was. People just couldn’t imagine this ever happening. And after it was all over, I was driving around, and it was just hard to digest … all over Mark West, and then to drive past and see (Cardinal) Newman (High School) and Coffey Park. My gosh, the devastation.”

‘Fire Country’ Star Uses Real Life As Part Of Its Storylines

The fire that happened near Thieriot’s hometown of Occidental was titled the Tubbs and Nuns Fires. A report from The Press Democrat indicated that this fire would claim 40 lives and more than 6,000 homes. The Tubbs fire directly affected Sonoma, Napa, and Mendocino counties. As for the Nuns fire, that was a firestorm that raged for days in the North Bay. That fire would take firefighters a month to contain it from being so wild. Max Thieriot really looks to keep things authentic on the show. Showrunner Tia Napolitano talks about it.

“He has so many small-town stories, so many Northern California stories, so many firefighting stories,” Napolitano said. “We’re not just inventing the authenticity he brings to the table, whether it’s wardrobe or music. We’re really transporting the audience to a small town in Northern California.”

While this show is just up and running on CBS, Fire Country looks like it already is establishing itself on Friday nights. Right now, S.W.A.T. is the lead-in show while Blue Bloods comes up at the end. Thieriot also has some fans who watch him on the Paramount+ show SEAL Team. The actor also is a writer and producer on his new series. But he’s not leaving SEAL Team as he will be doing double duty in his career. It will be cool to see how Thieriot makes everything work together on this new show.