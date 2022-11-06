‘Fire Country’ Star Max Thieriot Responds to Real Cal Fire Program’s Criticism of the Show

While Fire Country is getting a lot of good recognition from viewers, there’s still some criticism coming down on the show. It happens to be from the actual program that the show is based upon called Cal Fire. They have not been happy with Fire Country from the get-go. Max Thieriot, who plays Bode on the show, is speaking out about the criticism. Program director Joe Tyler has called Fire Country “a misrepresentation” of the actual program. Tim Edwards, president of the Cal Fire Union, said that his group does “not endorse the series.”

“I think I was more surprised by how quickly they [weighed in] without having seen anything, and how the opinion came very fast off of a trailer that’s cut together to bring in an audience,” Thieriot said, according to CinemaBlend. “Any time that we can try to rehabilitate people, and give them a real opportunity and second chance, then that’s a good thing.” That last comment from Thieriot happens to involve Edwards commenting on efforts to phase out the program in real life. Edwards said he would rather hire a person who has “actually worked their whole life and went to school to become a firefighter” than pay inmates.

Max Thieriot of ‘Fire Country’ Talked About Real-Life Fire That Inspired Show

Did you know that there was an actual real-life fire that inspired the show? It all went down back on October 9, 2017. The actor remembered being called by family members. He said that his brother and sister lived in Occidental, California. Thieriot said that his mother called him in the middle of the night. She wanted him to get into a truck and drive up from Los Angeles. She needed help to move animals and livestock. Also, there had to be people that were in need to go around the county area and pick up animals.

Thieriot, in an interview with the Petaluma Argus-Courier, would call the whole thing “chaos.” “It was so surreal and unbelievable that this fire was spreading where it was,” Thieriot said. “People just couldn’t imagine this ever happening. And after it was all over, I was driving around, and it was just hard to digest…all over Mark West, and then to drive past and see (Cardinal) Newman (High School) and Coffey Park. My gosh, the devastation.”

While the criticism of the show is there, Fire Country continues to be a show that is gaining strength. It is on Friday nights and happens to be right in between S.W.A.T. and Blue Bloods. Both of those shows are long-running series compared to the first-season show.