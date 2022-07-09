First Look at Rosie O’Donnell’s Return to TV in ‘A League of Their Own’

Actress-comedian Rosie O’Donnell is coming back into the world of TV thanks to the new series titled A League of Their Own. If the title of the show sounds familiar, then yes, it is based on the Penny Marshall movie. O’Donnell also had a starring role as Doris Murphy. But she’s coming back as a bar owner named Vi. The show will follow the Rockford Peaches, a team in the All-American Girls Baseball League of the 1940s

But O’Donnell’s part will be in a bit role. Stars of those Amazon Prime show include Abbi Jacobson, D’Arcy Carden, and Chante’ Adams. According to an article from Entertainment Weekly, O’Donnell’s character will be a “warm, gregarious” fan of the Peaches. Nick Offerman will be playing the role of the team’s coach. That role was played in the movie version by Tom Hanks. The photos of O’Donnell can be seen here.

Rosie O’Donnell Plans To Host Q&A Session For ‘A League of Their Own’

On July 19, O’Donnell will host a Q&A session after a screening of A League of Their Own at Outfest. EW reports that she will be joined by show co-creators Jacobson and Will Graham. They also will have executive producer Desta Tedros Reff, and actors Adams, Kelly McCormack, and Melanie Field on board. Original 1940s ballplayer Maybelle Blair, who served as a series consultant, will also appear, too.

Meanwhile, this show also plans to take dive into issues that did affect the league. Black women were not allowed to play in it, so they had to find other places to play baseball. Also, there will be a look at how queer women, according to history, were drawn to the league. Expect to see a number of queer characters as part of the cast.

“We talked a lot about the show being about these characters’ journey to finding their team,” Jacobson said in an earlier interview. “Team has a bunch of meanings in terms of baseball, but also, a lot of these characters are finding their community. That joy of finding others that are like you is pretty special.” The show will debut on Amazon Prime Video on Aug. 12. Jacobson and Graham reportedly both grew up loving the movie.

They did chat with Marshall about it before her death in 2018. O’Donnell has been a fixture in the entertainment world for decades. She even hosted her own daytime talk show at one time. Other stars in the original movie included Geena Davis and Madonna. The movie did have its humorous moments and we can expect this TV version to have some in it as well. There are many themes that this series will have time to look at which were not broached in the movie version.