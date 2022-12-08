‘Fixer Upper’ Stars Chip and Joanna Gaines Being Sued for Large Amount of Money

A former literary agent for Fixer Upper stars Joanna and Chip Gaines is taking the couple to court for some big bucks. The agent claims that the couple tried to back out of paying a set fee for their massive book deal. That comes after they signed with someone else.

Legal documents obtained by TMZ indicate that Joanna and Chip Gaines were represented by Vigliano Associates. They signed a $12.5 million deal back in 2017 to crank out five total books for HarperCollins. Vigliano indicates that it was set to get a 7.5% cut of any payments to the couple. It claims everything went fine for the first two books. Vigliano, though, says the couple then “concocted a scheme” to back out payments for the last three books by looking to amend this deal.

Joanna and Chip Gaines Find Themselves In Some Kind Of Trouble

Documents indicate that the couple tried to eliminate one of the books. As for the other two books, Vigliano says they tried to swap out Joanna Gaines and make Chip Gaines the author for one of the remaining books. Vigliano also claims that the original deal only applied to Joanna-authored books. Therefore, the move essentially took the book deal from five books down to three. As a result, it meant much less pay for Vigliano.

Meanwhile, documents also claim that Joanna Gaines inked a deal with a different agent. Now, Vigliano says that the money made from her new book, The Stories We Tell: Every Piece of Your Story Matters, should go to it instead. Vigliano now is looking for at least $1 million in damages over it. These legal documents also state that “Joanna and Chip Gaines brand themselves as moral Christians who purportedly operate in an ethical manner” Then, it’s added, “nothing could be further from the truth.”

Some Programs Made A Move Over To Streaming Service HBO Max

In other news involving Joanna and Chip Gaines, streaming service HBO Max started airing a selection of their programs on the platform. Series that are moving on to HBO from the couple’s Magnolia Network include Fixer Upper: Welcome Home, Magnolia Table with Joanna Gaines, The Lost Kitchen, Growing Floret, Family Dinner with Andrew Zimmern, Restoration Road with Clint Harp, Maine Cabin Masters, and the complete five-season Fixer Upper catalog.

The couple is quite popular among viewers who are into DIY programming. They offer people a chance to see how they do things in their world. Also, you can see other people besides Joanna and Chip Gaines hard at work on their projects. One good thing is that most of the programs are in one location for you to see.