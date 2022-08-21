‘Fixer Upper’s Chip & Joanna Gaines Offer Tours of Newly Renovated Castle

Since 2013, Chip and Joanna Gaines have hosted Fixer Upper, a reality TV show in which they turn dilapidated houses into stunning pieces of art to the delight of both the homeowners and the viewers at home.

Watching the Gaineses create gorgeous homes from some of Texas’ most horrifying properties has inspired countless renovations across the country. Joanna Gaines is single-handedly responsible for the “Farmhouse-chic” aesthetic that’s remained at the top of homeowners’ design wishlists for years.

The only downside to the series is that, unlike other forms of art, fans have never had the opportunity to see the work of Chip and Joanna Gaines in person. Once a project is complete, it goes to the homeowner. Releasing information about the location of these homes would be both inappropriate and dangerous.

With their newest project, however, such precautions are unnecessary. Rather than renovate a single-family home, the Fixer Upper stars have spent the last three years restoring a historic castle in Waco, Texas.

“No doubt about it, this is a fixer-upper unlike any other we’ve ever tackled,” Joanna wrote in a blog post. She explained that they didn’t have “the slightest idea” of what it could be. They did know, however, that it had immense potential. “If you look past the cracks in the masonry, past the rotted floorboards, past the wilderness taking over the backyard, there is a lot of beauty to be found in this old castle,” the Fixer Upper star said.

The castle, known in the area as Cotton Castle, is a historical landmark whose location is well-known. As such, the project opened the door for a unique opportunity – an in-person tour of a Gaines creation.

‘Fixer Upper’ Fans Can Tour the Cottonland Castle

The newest addition to the Fixer Upper franchise is a spin-off entitled Welcome Home – The Castle. Premiering on Discovery+ in September, The Castle is an eight-episode limited series following the renovation of Cottonland Castle.

And to increase fan interest in the series, the Gaines couple decided to open the historic building to visitors. From now until October 26, Monday through Saturday, fans can take an “intimate tour” of Cottonland Castle. Tickets for the tour cost $50, but children 7 years old and younger can attend free of charge.

“For nearly 20 years, we dreamed and imagined what it would be like to breathe new life into this abandoned, century-old castle,” Chip and Joanna told Insider. “Finally having the opportunity, we’re again reminded that there’s great reward in unearthing beauty in unexpected places.”

“The doors are open once again,” the Gaines couple added. “And we can’t wait to host you here at the Castle so you can experience this stunning historical home in all its glory.”

Each tour will give visitors a look at every room in the castle. Fans will also learn about Joanna’s approach to designing the historical landmark, as well as the castle’s rich history.