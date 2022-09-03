Former ‘America’s Got Talent’ Contestant Reveals Cancer Diagnosis

Earlier this week, former America’s Got Talent contestant Alex Hooper announced on YouTube that he was diagnosed with advanced Hodgkin’s Lymphoma.

In an exclusive statement to the Daily Mail, the America’s Got Talent star revealed how he was handling his cancer diagnosis. He said that he received the bad health news four months after his wedding to his longtime girlfriend, Lauren Tassi.

“[Four] months after my wedding,” the America’s Got Talent contestant explained. “I received a diagnosis of Hodgkins Lymphoma. When we said ’Til Death’ we didn’t mean it would be so soon. In all seriousness, I will treat this like I do everything in my life. With a ton of laughter, positive energy, jokes, and nonstop fun. It’s what I do best.”

The former America’s Got Talent contestant also shared some details about his diagnosis on Instagram. “It’s true. I’m going to treat this like Id o everything: By making jokes, laughing, being silly, wearing shiny outfits, and having fun.”

Hooper further explained that he wants to keep his humor and hilarious personality as he fights cancer. “Please continue to treat me with disgust and disrespect,” he told his social media followers. “It’s all I’ve ever wanted. I love you.”

Along with his followers, America’s Got Talent judge Howie Mandel shared his support for Hooper. “Be strong buddy. If you need anything let me know. Your amazing sense of humor is your super power.”

‘America’s Got Talent’ Contestant Shares His Gratitude Towards Supporters Amid Cancer Diagnosis

Meanwhile, the America’s Got Talent comedian also shared in a reel on Instagram his reaction to the support he has received so far.

“I wasn’t sure if I should tell people that I have cancer, or try to keep it a secret,” Hooper stated. “But telling people was definitely the move for me. The levity I have felt since I told everyone and honesty, the outpouring of love and support has been so overwhelming, beautiful, and emotional, and [it’s] lifted my spirits so much.”

Hooper also said that his followers have sent him so many beautiful messages. “So many wonderful offers. And so many nude photos. Thank you so much!”

“Right now, it’s either stage three or stage four,” Hooper explained in his YouTube video. “It is advanced. Because I don’t do anything in a mediocre way. Over the next few months, I will have to go through chemo.”

Hooper further explained that after finding out he has cancer, he does find himself apologizing to people. “Because I just don’t want to be taken care of. But, I also understand that I have to be, and that’s really tough for me.”

Hooper went on to add that he’s planning to keep his positivity with each step of his treatment. He added, “It’s a quite curable form of cancer.”