Former ‘The Voice’ Coach Set to Welcome Another Child

It’s official! Former The Voice coach Adam Levine and his wife Behati Prinsloo are reportedly expecting their third child.

PEOPLE confirmed the news that the couple’s soon-to-be baby will be joining their daughters, Gio Grace and Dusty Rose. The media outlet reported that on Monday (September 5th), the former The Voice coach and Prinsloo stepped out for a lunch in Santa Barbara. Prinsloo showed off her baby bump while wearing a gorgeous silk floral dress.

The baby news comes less than a year after the former The Voice coach’s wife spoke to Entertainment Tonight about the possibility of expanding their adorable family. “We always knew we wanted a second one,” Prinsloo explained. “So I think for me in those two years, when I had two babies under the age of 2, I was just like, ‘Don’t even think about it!’ But I do also want five kids, but don’t even think about it.”

Prinsloo admitted that while she “doesn’t think about it,” she’s optimistic about the future. “You know what, never say never. We want a big family, who knows? We’re leaving it up to fate and just what happens. What will happen, will happen. So there’s no limits to it.”

However, The Voice coaching alum’s wife said that the stage of life has a big impact on the decision as well. “I think it’s just kind of where we are in our life. And with COVID too, I was just seeing [Dusty and Gio] together, I’m like, ‘Maybe we should have a third just to have more kids,’ because it was so sweet to see [them together]. But then I don’t know. Never say never.”

‘The Voice’ Adam Levine and Behati Prinsloo Work Together on Their Calirosa Tequila Brand

Along with discussing the possibility of more kids, Behati Prinsloo opened ups bout the Calirosa Tequila brand, which she works with Levine on.

While speaking about working with the former The Voice coach on the venture, Prinsloo said, “It’s honestly been really fun for us. I think we’ve always wanted to do something together, and this is such a perfect thing where we have this kind of creative outlet and creative control over things, and also learn so much about. Anew business that we didn’t know about.”

Prinsloo also said there are some “kinks” that she and Levine have to figure out. “We are just trying to stay really true to who we are and what we want the brand to be.”

Prinsloo then described the former The Voice coach as being a creative person who really listens. “Because he’s in a band. It’s give and take, right? So when I’m not totally into something, he’s like, ‘OK,’ and ‘how should we make it better?’ And if I’m wrong, I’m usually the first to admit I am wrong, and he’s always right.”