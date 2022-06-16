Former ‘The Voice’ Contestant Arrested for Allegedly Having Illegal Contact With a Minor

Kata Hay, a country singer and former contestant of “The Voice,” has been reportedly arrested for allegedly having illegal contact with a friend’s minor son.

According to TMZ, the former “The Voice” contestant was arrested on Tuesday (June 14th) in Sumner County, Tennessee. The 35-year-old singer was allegedly making sexual comments about the 16-year-old boy right in front of his parents. Authorities also report that the singer had been staying at the family’s home for a short period of time. The minor also revealed that Hay made out with him and forced him to touch her inappropriately multiple times against his will.

The minor’s mother also told police that she had actually confronted the former “The Voice” contestant about the incidents. She also recorded their conversation before kicking Hay out of her home. The recordings allegedly include Hay acknowledging that the minor’s claims were true. Hay may have been under the influence when the conversation took place.

Hay, a contestant on “The Voice” in 2016, is also in trouble for violating probation relating to a separate DUI case. She spoke to TMZ about the case by stating, “As you know a charge is not a conviction.”

