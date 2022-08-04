Former ‘Today Show’ Host Kathie Lee Gifford Remembers Special Moment on Set in Honor of Daughter’s Birthday

While honoring her daughter’s birthday earlier this week, former “Today Show” host Kathie Lee Gifford reflected on a special moment on the set of the morning TV talk show.

“I can never get over the fact that I have been blessed with two beautiful children,” the “Today Show” alum wrote in a social media post. Which featured a snapshot of her, her daughter Cassidy, and Hoda Kotb. “Years ago I started singing to her, ‘casserole you are on a roll.. it is your year my dear, you are going to be one year old!’ And here I am, 28 years later singing ‘you are going to be 29 years old.’ Some songs get better with age, exactly like my beautiful daughter.”

The former “Today Show” host had two children with her husband, Frank Gifford. A son named Cody and a daughter Cassidy. Kathie Lee and Frank were married from October 1986 until Frank’s death in August 2015. She was 23 years younger than Frank.

Kathie Lee Gifford previously spoke on the “Today Show” about how Cody named her grandson after Frank. “I didn’t know what they were going to name him,” Gifford admitted. She then explained that she was actually surprised her son named him after her husband. “Because Cody knew what it was like to grow up in the shadow of a great man. But I guess he’s never gotten over, really, and he never will, the loss of his dad at an early age and he was his hero,” she went on to add.

‘Today Show’ Host Hoda Kotb Jokes She’s in ‘Constant Fear Of Getting Fired’ Amid Feud With Savannah Guthrie

According to OK!, Hoda Kotb recently said she is in “constant fear” of getting fired. The comment was said amid rumors of a feud between her and her “Today Show” co-host Savannah Guthrie.

“Because Savannah and I are getting closer and closer because of how we are together,” Kotb stated. She noted that her “Today Show” co-host is an incredible problem solver. “And I also feel like she’s secretly nasty funny and it’s scary because when you’re on set in commercial and she’s whispering to me, I’m terrified. I live in fear of being fired in a moment because she’s like, ‘Hoda, zip it,’ and [the producers] are like, ‘Three, two, one,’ and she’s calm!”

The “Today Show” co-host further explained that she has learned a few things from Guthrie. “If I’m ever confused about something – childcare, relationship questions… Whatever it is. If I talk to Savannah and it’s like crystal clear in a second. And that doesn’t happen with a lot of people.”