Four ‘TODAY Show’ Hosts Missing, Fans Furious

For TODAY Show fans, the best part of the morning show is its endearing hosts. The series’ regular hosts are Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, Al Roker, Craig Melvin, Carson Daly, Jenna Bush Hager, Sheinelle Jones, Dylan Dreyer, Peter Alexander, Kristen Welker, and Willie Geist, the latter three typically only appearing on the weekend editions of the talk show.

Recently, however, the faces behind the iconic news desk have looked a little different – and fans are starting to complain. On Wednesday’s episode (August 31), Savannah Guthrie, Al Roker, Carson Daly, and Hoda Kotb were all missing. The day before, Craig Melvin was absent. And throughout the summer, Savannah and Hoda, in particular, took quite a bit of time off.

Savannah Guthrie’s recent absence is easily explained. The TODAY Show host herself has been open about spending the final days of summer on vacation with her family. And from her recent social media posts, it’s easy to tell that Hoda Kotb has been spending quality time with her family as well.

‘TODAY Show’ Fans Outraged by ‘Constant Rotation’ of Hosts

For TODAY Show fans, one missing host now and then is understandable. But with four of the main co-hosts out at once, fans began to complain about the “constant rotation” behind the desk. “[TODAY Show] is there ever a week when the whole original group is on the show? Savannah Guthrie, Hoda Kotb, and Al Roker are never on together lately,” one fan wrote.

“On NBC’s TODAY Show this morning, there was no Hoda Kotb, no Savannah Guthrie, no Craig Melvin, and no Al Roker. They should have called it ‘The No Show,’” another joked.

Some fans went as far as to promise a boycott of the talk show if the inconsistent hosting continued. “Can we just leave Sheinelle Jones and Craig Melvin as TODAY Show anchors? Tired of the constant rotation and never knowing who is showing up. Getting old fast. Continuity is key otherwise I am changing channels,” one fan fumed.

“Until the TODAY Show gets a consistent line-up of hosts, I’m boycotting,” another said. “Why should we even watch the TODAY Show if the hosts are going to be out all the time?” agreed a third.

Savannah Guthrie Assures Fans That She Isn’t Gone for Good

Beloved TODAY Show host Savannah Guthrie hasn’t appeared on an episode of the talk show since August 19, sparking concern among fans. To assuage the growing fear that she would never return, Guthrie took to Twitter to assure fans that she’ll be back soon.

“[Savannah Guthrie] hi hope you are enjoying time with your family. I miss you on the morning show hope to see you soon,” one fan wrote, earning a response from Guthrie herself.

“Thank you so much!!” Guthrie replied. “We will all be back next week – holding on to the last days of summer this week.”